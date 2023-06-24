Exhibition “From Plein Air to Atelier”

10 am – 05 pm, 01 – 09 Jul 2023

Art talk – Conversation with the artists: 09 am – 11 am, Sun 02 Jul 2023

Art tour – Conversation with the curator: 10 am – 12 pm, Fri 07 Jul 2023

LAGarden Restaurant – Lan Anh Village

No. 2, Street 45, Thủ Thiêm Ward, Thủ Đức City, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

The timeless beauty of Italy – the magnificent Bel Paese nestled in the heart of Europe – has always been an endless source of inspiration nurturing the creative spirit of countless exquisite souls throughout the centuries. Beyond space and time, that beauty will be condensed within a promising exhibition called “Italy: From Plein air to Atelier.”

From profound similarities in heritage and art, the exhibition “Italy: From Plein air to Atelier” is born through the collaboration of Patron Art Space and the Consulate General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, as part of a series of activities marking half a century of friendly relations and traditional cooperation between the two countries. Throughout 50 years of meaningful connections, we have witnessed a journey in building deep economic and diplomatic relations, as well as joint efforts in promoting multidimensional intersection and understanding between the two nations.

The exhibition is a harmonious symphony of Italy’s unique natural and cultural heritage through the perspectives and practices of two contemporary Vietnamese artists, Bui Duy Khanh and Duong Thuy. By employing color, light, delicate plein air techniques, and their own thoughts and emotions, the two artists skillfully recreate and transform their wonderful experiences of Italy into vibrant and meaningful artworks of Vietnam. The exhibition not only offers an emotionally charged artistic interpretation of unique cultural aspects but also symbolizes the long-lasting friendship and the importance of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Join us on this journey where traditional values meet modern breakthroughs, where the echoes of the past blend with the promises of the future.

Follow updates on event’s page.