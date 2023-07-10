[bạn đến chơi nhà] – OCAC (Open – Contemporary Art Center), Taipei

07:30 pm – 09 pm, Wed 12 July 2023

Ba-Bau AIR

82A Thợ Nhuộm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Is art alive? Can we skip the rigid art world surrounded by works and exhibitions, making a moment to genuinely connect with the hidden voices in the spectrum of life, initiating connections with others and the unknown, connecting things that may not usually seem connected, engaging in direct conversations with creativity itself?

Since its establishment in 2001, OCAC (Open – Contemporary Art Center) has embarked on a journey dedicated to continuous art cultivation and exchange in Taiwan and Southeast Asian region. Embracing the diversity of culture, beliefs, politics and ecosystems, exploring various avenues of understanding and fostering shared experiences through cross-cultural exchanges and feral movements.

During the journey in Kassel in 2022, OCAC crossed paths with Nhà Sàn Collective and ba-bau AIR. These reunions and encounters opened new doors, allowing the journey to expand its horizons to Vietnam. On July 12th, OCAC will share its practices and the recent initial research in collaboration with ba-bau AIR and artists from Taiwan.

Language: English

