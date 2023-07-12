[entrusted conjectures] Artist Talk & Studio Walkthrough

06 pm – 07:30 pm, Sun 16 July 2023

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình

Registration link

From the organizer:

This Sunday afternoon, Manzi and artist Hà Ninh Pham would like to invite you to an artist talk & studio walkthrough for an insightful exploration of the latest developments of Series 2 [Logs] which are currently displayed at ‘Entrusted Conjectures’.

The talk and tour will be conducted in Vietnamese only (Translation to English can be provided upon request – please note in the register form)

About artist Phạm Hà Ninh

Hà Ninh Pham (b. 1991) is an artist from Hanoi, Vietnam. His work explores the way in which we build up our understanding of territories from afar.

Hà Ninh Pham earned his MFA from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 2018 and his BFA from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2014. His work has been featured on Hyperallergic, New American Paintings, and ArtandMarket. Notable artists residencies include the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, the Corporation of Yaddo in the United States, Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, France, PLOP London in the United Kingdom and the ASEAN Artists Residency Programme in Jakarta, Indonesia. Solo shows include Cheats Codes (2019) curated by Passenger Pigeon Press at FRONT Art Space, New York, Institute of Distance (2021) curated by Michael Lee at S.E.A Focus 2021, Singapore, and Recursive Fables (2022) curated by Vân Do at A+ Works of Art in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Hà Ninh Pham is represented by Joshua Lim at A+ Works of Art. He is currently Associate Lecturer in Design Studies at RMIT University Vietnam.

