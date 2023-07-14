Talk with Serrum ArtHandling

06 pm – 07:30 pm, Sun 16 July 2023

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Link đăng ký

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

Manzi and ba-bau AIR are pleased to invite you to the Talk: “Art Handling in the art ecosystem in Indonesia and the region through the work of Serrum ArtHandling (Indonesia)”. This is the opening event of the “Art Handling Bootcamp 2023” initiated by ba-bau AIR with partners from Museum Technik, Long Bien Art Fair, Á Space and The Outpost.

* This is a bilingual event (English – Vietnamese)

Serrum is an association of art studies and education based in Jakarta. Since 2006, Serrum’s activities and practices include art projects, exhibitions, workshops, discussions and creative campaigns with participatory work methods, collaboration and activation. The members are artists, designers, street artists, teachers, lecturers and curators with an education background in Fine Arts at the State University of Jakarta. To support themselves, Serrum offers artwork handling services and exhibitions as a form of business unit called Serrum Art Handling. The members acquired the Certificate of Competence of Art Handler in 2021 by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology.

Serrum has a rich and diverse experience in assisting exhibition activities. In 2018, they were responsible for the exhibition of the Republic of Indonesia’s State Palace collection at the International National Gallery. They are also the fastest team ever to install Infinity Room for Yayoi Kusama at Museum Macan in 2017. The collective has also been active in various exhibitions on an international scale, naming documenta fifteen in Kassel, Germany in 2022.

In 2018, they co-founded Gudskul — an educational knowledge-sharing platform with two other Jakarta-based collectives, ruangrupa and Grafis Huru Hara. Serrum proudly is the organization to educate and professionalize art handling, as well as setting standards and demands for this career to prosper, starting from Indonesia.

At this talk, Serrum will share about Gudskul ecosystem in Indonesia and Serrum’s work over the years as an important pillar of that ecosystem, and selected experiences in their nearly-20-year experience of Art Handling.

Follow updates on event’s page.