Workshop: Using SketchUp Software in Space Construction and Exhibition Design

03:30 pm – 07:30 pm, Mon 17 Jul 2023

Á Space

Long Biên, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

In celebration of the current vibrancy of Hanoi local art scene fueled by the summer heat, Á Space in collaboration with Ba-Bau AIR would like to introduce a workshop on how to use the SketchUp software and its application in creating spaces and designing exhibitions. This workshop is one of the warm-up activities that lead to the intensive training course Art Handling Bootcamp 2023 initiated and organized by Ba-Bau AIR.

The workshop titled “Using SketchUp software in space construction and exhibition design” is an activity that guides you to simulate the process of building a basic space and to apply your own space design using 3D models. The workshop will be instructed by designer Do Hung Long, accompanied by artist Pham Ha Ninh.

Attendees:

– Practicing artists who want to hone their skills in space installation & exhibitions.

– People who want to learn basic spatial modeling software.

Workshop details:

1. Introduction of participants and instructors (15 minutes)

2. Instructions and practice: How to start SketchUp software and introduce basic tools for creating space (30 minutes)

3. Learn how to build a basic space and design an exhibition installation based on the tools introduced (45 minutes)

4. Participants self-practice to create their own basic space (60 minutes)

Notes:

– Each participant needs to bring their own personal computers with a computer mouse for their own usage.

– In between activities, Á will prepare tea breaks for emotional support!

Participation fee: 100,000VND/person for those who do not attend the bootcamp; Free for those who signed up to attend the bootcamp.

Biographies of instructors:

– Designer Do Hung Long from Hanoi – Designer and art lover.

– Artist Pham Ha Ninh – Currently a lecturer in the Department of Creative Applied Design at RMIT University Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.