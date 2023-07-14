Hanoi Brass Community x The Outpost = BRASSPORT Concert

04 pm – 06 pm, Sat 22 Jul 2023

The OUTPOST

2nd floor, B1 Roman Plaza, To Huu str, Nam Tu Liem Dist, Ha Noi

From the organizer:

“Cross all lands,

Glide over every hill

I wish I was a bird

To fly away forever”

Among many of us must have had a childhood dream of becoming a pilot, flying planes, and transporting loved ones here and there. Seeing the world through a new lens.

Each trip is a time when our worldview is expanded, it is also a time when we worry more about our upcoming travel plans, visit strange lands, and experience new cultures. All will be in the program of Hanoi Brass Community in association with The Outpost this time.

Called BRASSPORT, the concert will take the audience on trips around the world with music composed specifically for Brass. More than just a musical walk, this is a date that will be a journey of emotion and historical exploration – led by engaging musicians and storytellers. BRASSPORT is also an interesting dialogue with the ongoing art exhibition “Peculiar Interfaces” at The Outpost, as both look at global themes, bringing together the contributions of local and international artists.

*Ticket:

– Standard : 360.000 VNĐ – include 01 ticket and 01 drink.

– Student and resident in Roman Plaza: 280.000 VNĐ

Follow updates on event’s page.