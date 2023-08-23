Opening: 05 pm, Sat 26 Aug 2023

Exhibition: 26 Aug – 09 Sep 2023

Turtle Lake Brewing Company

105 Quảng Khánh ward, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Echoed Mirrors is bringing to you Coalesce, our second art exhibition in Hanoi showing in one of the top breweries in all of Asia!

We are bringing to you original artwork by more than 15 Vietnamese and international artists who are coming together for the show with their sculptures, original artwork, and artwork merchandise in the exhibition shop!

Coalesce: Fragments in the Spotlight will be showcasing artwork that emphasizes the element of discrete fragments in the process of creation, whether it’s the creation of all that we are and have been and will be, the creation of time, the creation of complex emotional experiences expressed by sentient beings, the creation of love, and of life and the ultimate creation of destruction: all through pieces coalescing together.

Art, just as anything else that comes to exist in its finality, is so much more about what goes into the beautiful, ecstatic process: the curious roots of inspiration, the essential tools, the creative mindset and most importantly, the interactions and the contradictions within those interactions that produce the celebrated product.

Be a part of the process with us, paint with us, mess around with colors and with your conscious expression on the canvas as you experience the vibrations of the very breaths of this reality.

Follow updates on event’s page.