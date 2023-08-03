08, 12 – 13 Aug 2023

Saigon Opera House

07 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is pleased to present “The Merry Widow”, a special adaptation from the classic operetta “Die Lustige Witwe” by Franz Léhar, original libretto by Viktor Léon & Leo Stein. The project is co-produced by HBSO and the Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City.

A classic story of love-money between a wealthy widow and her ex-lover is moved into an imaginary theatre in Sài Gòn, where the main characters determine the fate of the theatre house itself. In this operetta, true to its form, we got a chance to discover the masterful use of choreography and dialogue in tandem with the score to incorporate social criticism in seemingly frivolous pastimes.

On its premiere, “Die Lustige Witwe” was immediately received with enthusiasm, having nearly 500 performances in Austria and other European countries. Only two years after, the play hit Broadway and opened more than 400 shows. This entangled and humorous love story has been made into a ballet and adapted on the big screen many times.

The Vietnamese version of the play, conceived by a special group of artists from Germany and Vietnam, is an attempt to extend the audience’s experience with operatic form in Saigon. Hopefully two nights of the show will bring laughter to the audience and be a memorable artistic experience for the audience in the middle of a joyful urban summer.

A collaboration between HBSO & Goethe Institut HCMC with a German-Vietnamese artistic team

Vietnamese Playwright: Trà Nguyễn

Conductor: Askan Geisler

Stage Director: Anna Weber

Stage Designer: Lina Oanh Nguyễn

Costume Designer: Tom Trandt

With:

Hanna Glawari: PHẠM KHÁNH NGỌC

Danilo Danilowitsch: ĐÀO MÁC

Valencienne Zeta (12/8): DUYÊN NGUYỆT

Valencienne Zeta (13/8): NGUYỄN THU HƯỜNG

Camille de Rosillon: PHẠM TRANG

Baron Zeta: PHAN HỮU TRUNG KIỆT

Vicomte Cascada: TRẦN THANH NAM

HBSO Choir & Symphony Orchestra

Admissions: 1.000.000 – 850.000 – 700.000 – 550.000 – 150.000 (Student tickets)(VND)

Booking & Delivery: 028 3823 7295

Ms. Hương 098 987 4517

Ms. Ngọc 0903604539 (E)

Follow updates on event’s page.