Operetta “Die Lustige Witwe”
08, 12 – 13 Aug 2023
Saigon Opera House
07 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC
From the organizer:
The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is pleased to present “The Merry Widow”, a special adaptation from the classic operetta “Die Lustige Witwe” by Franz Léhar, original libretto by Viktor Léon & Leo Stein. The project is co-produced by HBSO and the Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City.
A classic story of love-money between a wealthy widow and her ex-lover is moved into an imaginary theatre in Sài Gòn, where the main characters determine the fate of the theatre house itself. In this operetta, true to its form, we got a chance to discover the masterful use of choreography and dialogue in tandem with the score to incorporate social criticism in seemingly frivolous pastimes.
On its premiere, “Die Lustige Witwe” was immediately received with enthusiasm, having nearly 500 performances in Austria and other European countries. Only two years after, the play hit Broadway and opened more than 400 shows. This entangled and humorous love story has been made into a ballet and adapted on the big screen many times.
The Vietnamese version of the play, conceived by a special group of artists from Germany and Vietnam, is an attempt to extend the audience’s experience with operatic form in Saigon. Hopefully two nights of the show will bring laughter to the audience and be a memorable artistic experience for the audience in the middle of a joyful urban summer.
A collaboration between HBSO & Goethe Institut HCMC with a German-Vietnamese artistic team
Vietnamese Playwright: Trà Nguyễn
Conductor: Askan Geisler
Stage Director: Anna Weber
Stage Designer: Lina Oanh Nguyễn
Costume Designer: Tom Trandt
With:
Hanna Glawari: PHẠM KHÁNH NGỌC
Danilo Danilowitsch: ĐÀO MÁC
Valencienne Zeta (12/8): DUYÊN NGUYỆT
Valencienne Zeta (13/8): NGUYỄN THU HƯỜNG
Camille de Rosillon: PHẠM TRANG
Baron Zeta: PHAN HỮU TRUNG KIỆT
Vicomte Cascada: TRẦN THANH NAM
HBSO Choir & Symphony Orchestra
Admissions: 1.000.000 – 850.000 – 700.000 – 550.000 – 150.000 (Student tickets)(VND)
Booking & Delivery: 028 3823 7295
Ms. Hương 098 987 4517
Ms. Ngọc 0903604539 (E)
Follow updates on event’s page.