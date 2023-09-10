Information session “On seeing: Producing a Photographic Series”

06 pm, Fri 15 Sep 2023

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

On Seeing: Producing a Photographic Series is back for the 2023 edition! This is a 3-month course instructed by photographer/videographer Jamie Maxtone-Graham, taking place at Matca Photography Space from October – December 2023. Each student will explore their own abilities and interests in photography, and learn how to structure their long-term photo project.

From this information sharing session with instructor Jamie Maxtone-Graham, you can get to know the program better with an overall view about its structure and content.

Jamie Maxtone-Graham is a photographer and cinematographer with over 30 years of professional experience in New York, Los Angeles and in Vietnam. During his time in Vietnam, he has worked on many photography projects inspired by the life of local people: State of Youth (2007-2008), When Evening Comes 2009), The Long Bien Pictures Show (2010), The Desiring Garden (2012).

Since 2012 he has been organizing and teaching image making classes at Hanoi DocLab and more recently at Matca Space for Photography. During the On Seeing’s information session, he will provide a comprehensive view of the curriculum and practical activities during the 3-month course.

Follow updates on event’s page.