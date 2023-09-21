Paint Your Feeling Workshop by Devon Nguyen

02 pm – 05 pm, Sun 24 Sep 2023

Gallery Medium

240 Pasteur, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration thru DM to Gallery Medium(10 slots)

From the organizer:

On September 24, 2023, Gallery Medium will collaborate with Devon Nguyen, hosting ‘Paint Your Feeling’ workshop. Within the workshop session, you will discover the power of self-expression through art. Guided by experienced instructor – Devon Nguyen, create a opportunity to embark on a creative journey that encourages individual to tap into your emotions and translate them onto the canvas.

Explore a range of techniques and materials that will help you bring your feelings to life. From bold brushstrokes to delicate textures, you will learn how to use color, shape, and composition to convey your innermost thoughts.

This workshop is designed for individuals of all artistic levels. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a complete beginner, our instructors will provide you with the guidance and support you need to create a meaningful and personal artwork.

* Entry fee: 699.000 vnd/ pax | 1.198.000 vnd / 2 pax

About artist: Devon Nguyen

Devon Nguyen is a multidisciplinary artist who has made a name for herself in both the fashion and art worlds. With a degree in Fashion Design from the University of The Arts London, UK. Has over 10 years of experience in the fashion industry, showcasing her designs in renowned fashion shows in locations such as London, Paris,China and Vietnam.

However, in recent years, Devon has undergone a creative transformation, reinventing herself as a modern abstract painter. Drawing on her background in fashion and her passion for art, she has embraced the world of contemporary abstract art, exploring new mediums and techniques to express her artistic vision.

Devon’s artwork is characterized by a harmonious blend of modern and classical elements, creating a unique aesthetic that captures the essence of her multicultural background. Through her paintings, she seeks to evoke emotions and inspire viewers, inviting them to contemplate the beauty and complexity of the world around them. With her relentless creativity and dedication to her textured craft, Devon Nguyen continues to push boundaries and explore new artistic territories. Her journey as a modern abstract painter is a testament to her versatility as an painter and her commitment to artistic growth and expression.