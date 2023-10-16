Bellet “Giselle”

08 pm, 20 & 21 Oct 2023

Saigon Opera House

No.7 Công trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé ward, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Âm nhạc | Music: ADOLPHE ADAM

Dàn dựng | Staging: Chloé Glemot, Yuki Hiroshige

Trợ lý dàn dựng | Assistant staging: NSƯT | Mer. A. Trần Hoàng Yến

Giselle: ĐỖ HOÀNG KHANG NINH

Albrecht: NSƯT | Mer. A. HỒ PHI ĐIỆP

Myrtha: LA MẪN NHI

Hilarion: NSƯT | Mer. A. ĐÀM ĐỨC NHUẬN

Biểu diễn | Performing: Đoàn Vũ kịch HBSO | HBSO Ballet

An epic tale of love, deception and human nature, Giselle is one of the world’s most beloved ballets. For more than two centuries, the beautiful, emotionally profound production has been bringing audiences to tears and visitors to the Saigon Opera House on October 20 and 21 will be marveled by the Vietnamese cast of dancers bringing it to life.

Choreographed by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot with music composed by Adolphe Adam, when Giselle was first staged in Paris in 1841, it was an instant sensation that quickly spread to stages around the globe. With a greater focus on telling a compelling narrative that portrays deep and human emotions, it signified a transition away from the grand courtly ballets of the Romantic era that were concerned more with technical prowess than moving stories. It influenced many major ballets that were later written while remaining a cornerstone of the genre around the world.

Giselle is set in a small village and begins when a young woman, Giselle, falls in love with a nobleman, Albrecht, when he is disguised as a commoner. When she learns of his true identity, she is heartbroken and the sorrow kills her. In the second act, the ballet takes a supernatural turn as Giselle returns as a vengeful type of spirit known as a Wilis, the ghost of an unmarried woman who dies after being betrayed by her lover and takes revenge by dancing men to death. The ballet reaches its climax as Giselle finds Albrecht and must decide if she should enact her revenge or show forgiveness.

Critics and artists alike credit Giselle with introducing new choreographic techniques and storytelling elements to ballet. Particularly, it was unique in emphasizing how ballet could convey emotion rather than just feats of physical strength and exactiness. The titular role is one of the most sought after in ballet as the performer must be not just a great physical performer but able to convey the work’s complex emotions including love, betrayal, anger and forgiveness.

At the Saigon Opera House, Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh, one of the youngest ballet artists in the HBSO Ballet Corps will play Giselle. She is not from family of dancers, but her unique skill and passion has won her praise and opportunities after enrolling in dance classes in Saigon. By impressing audiences, choreographers and judges she has earned opportunities to study ballet in Korea and Norway. Hồ Phi Điệp will play opposite her in the role of Albrecth. The Hạ Long native has worked for HBSO since 2006 and currently serves as a soloist and Deputy Head of the Ballet Department. The young talent dancer La Man Nhi will take the stage in the roll of Myrtha while Hilarion will be played by Meritous artist Đàm Đức Nhuận.

Giselle is a unique ballet that will thrill seasoned ballet enthusiasts as well as newcomers to the genre. Those familiar with the intricacies of ballet will be impressed to see the classic work performed by Vietnamese dancers who add their own unique style and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Giselle’s clear storytelling, emotional depth and approachable pacing will convince viewers that everyone can appreciate ballet.