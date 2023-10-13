09 am – 04:30 pm, 20 – 22 Oct 2023

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Võ Thị Sáu ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

Continuing the one-week creative journey in Đà Lạt, Annam Gallery and Lân Tinh Foundation are pleased to announce the first satellite event of from Art Trail #01 – Travelling & Open Studio called: Botanical Art: Ways of Seeing | Lăng Kính Thực Vật Họa with artist Phan Thị Thanh Nhã.

Time: October 20-22, 2023 at the following time frames:

> 09 am – 10 am

> 10:30 am – 11:30 am

> 02 pm – 03 pm

> 03:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Ticket price: 100,000 VND (including one postcard)

The audience will be introduced to Botanical Art by artist Thanh Nha with foundational knowledge about the biology or plants’ evolution. Questions such as “What elements make up a Botanical Art drawing?”, “What family does water chestnut belong to?”, “Are ferns edible or not?” or “What is the difference between algae and moss?”… will be answered by Nhã at the meeting from October 20-22, 2023.

With the desire to share and spread her passion for Botany with the public, Thanh Nhã will lead art lovers to a series of multi-sensory experiences and “Botanical Art: Ways of Seeing” is the first event in the series.

Phan Thị Thanh Nhã is a Botanist and Botanical Artist and Illustrator. She graduated with a Master’s degree in Biology, Faculty of Biology – Biotechnology, University of Science, VNU-HCM. With a background as a botanist, Thanh Nhã entered the Botanical Art community in 2021, after a long time drawing Botanical Illustrations. With Botanical Art, she has more room to experiment with different materials and colors to create more vivid effects for plants without losing their biological characteristics. Thanh Nhã was the first representative of Vietnam to be honored in the International Botanical Illustrations Competition at the Margaret Flockton Award in 2023 in Australia.

Follow updates on event’s page.