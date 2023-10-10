Couches from the Old Station

Couches from the Old Station

Posted on
0

02 pm, Sat 14 Oct 2023
Manzi Exhibition Space
2 Hàng Bún alley, Ba Đình, Hà Nội
Registtarion link

From the organizer:

Program:
1> 02 pm – 03 pm – ‘A seductive pregnant woman’ (2023)
2> 03 pm – 03:30 pm – ‘False Brillante’ (2015)
3> 03:30 pm – 04:15 pm – ‘Probationary’ (2022)
4> 04:15 pm – 05:00 pm – Spinach, garlic, chillies, coke (2022)
5> 05:00 pm – 05:30 pm – Butterfly and Myna (2023)

Synopsis

‘A seductive pregnant woman’ (2023)
Duration: 14 mins
I wanted to leave jewels at Ba Bau’s, but I could not get into

‘False Brillante’ (2015)
Duration: 22 mins
A lovesick guy who wants to turn into a tree, which suffered from overwatering. He looks for a different environment, another source of water, another place to stand. Then in the darkness of Hanoi city; in the dryness of Tôn Đức Thắng street during the hot summer of 2015, he discovered other lovelorn ghosts having a shared identity with him.

‘Probationary’ (2022)
Duration: 37 mins
Inside a quiet lane of Saigon where the alleys intersected each other as a puzzling maze, some guys wandering around, keep pasting advertising brochures onto the walls that announce absurd promises. These guys take each other’s lives, over and over again, like a creepy advertisement that ultimately makes what they posted on the walls much more convincing.

Spinach, garlic, chillies, coke (2022)
Duration: 37 mins
During an anxiety- and suspicion-laden trip to Germany to attend a prestigious art exhibition, a man ruminates on the day in the 1990s when as a boy he emerged for the first time from the refugee camp in Hong Kong, where escapees from Vietnam had ended up, to buy vegetables.

Butterfly and Myna (2023)
Duration: 25 mins
A myna has a dream in which it turns into a butterfly having a happy and carefree life just flying around. Suddenly it wakes up from that dream, surprisingly finds out that it is a myna, not a butterfly. It is completely confused by then, not knowing for sure whether it is actually a myna dreaming to turn into a butterfly or it is a butterfly that is just dreaming to become a myna. Mynas and butterflies are all different, of course, but they can dance together, here and there, in Kassel, or Vĩnh Phúc, or somewhere else.

Follow updates on event’s page.

Similar Articles

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply