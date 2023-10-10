Couches from the Old Station

02 pm, Sat 14 Oct 2023

Manzi Exhibition Space

2 Hàng Bún alley, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registtarion link

From the organizer:

Program:

1> 02 pm – 03 pm – ‘A seductive pregnant woman’ (2023)

2> 03 pm – 03:30 pm – ‘False Brillante’ (2015)

3> 03:30 pm – 04:15 pm – ‘Probationary’ (2022)

4> 04:15 pm – 05:00 pm – Spinach, garlic, chillies, coke (2022)

5> 05:00 pm – 05:30 pm – Butterfly and Myna (2023)

Synopsis

‘A seductive pregnant woman’ (2023)

Duration: 14 mins

I wanted to leave jewels at Ba Bau’s, but I could not get into

‘False Brillante’ (2015)

Duration: 22 mins

A lovesick guy who wants to turn into a tree, which suffered from overwatering. He looks for a different environment, another source of water, another place to stand. Then in the darkness of Hanoi city; in the dryness of Tôn Đức Thắng street during the hot summer of 2015, he discovered other lovelorn ghosts having a shared identity with him.

‘Probationary’ (2022)

Duration: 37 mins

Inside a quiet lane of Saigon where the alleys intersected each other as a puzzling maze, some guys wandering around, keep pasting advertising brochures onto the walls that announce absurd promises. These guys take each other’s lives, over and over again, like a creepy advertisement that ultimately makes what they posted on the walls much more convincing.

Spinach, garlic, chillies, coke (2022)

Duration: 37 mins

During an anxiety- and suspicion-laden trip to Germany to attend a prestigious art exhibition, a man ruminates on the day in the 1990s when as a boy he emerged for the first time from the refugee camp in Hong Kong, where escapees from Vietnam had ended up, to buy vegetables.

Butterfly and Myna (2023)

Duration: 25 mins

A myna has a dream in which it turns into a butterfly having a happy and carefree life just flying around. Suddenly it wakes up from that dream, surprisingly finds out that it is a myna, not a butterfly. It is completely confused by then, not knowing for sure whether it is actually a myna dreaming to turn into a butterfly or it is a butterfly that is just dreaming to become a myna. Mynas and butterflies are all different, of course, but they can dance together, here and there, in Kassel, or Vĩnh Phúc, or somewhere else.

Follow updates on event’s page.