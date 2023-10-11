Art Tour with Sophie | Touring Stratum Zero with art expert Sophie Hughes

03 pm, Sun 15 Oct 2023

The Outpost

Roman Plaza (Tower B1 – Floor 2), To Huu, Hanoi

Registration link (20 people)

From the organizer:

Sophie Hughes currently lives and practises as an artist in the UK. She lived in Vietnam from 2009 to 2019. During this time Sophie started a research archive and art tour. The project began out of a desire to connect on a deeper level with Vietnam’s fascinating past and present through the lives and works of its artists. As an artefact of the imagination, art contains all of the clues of its time, providing a fascinating way to understand the hopes, fears and visions of each generation.

Coming to The Outpost this time, Sophie will cover “Stratum Zero”, an exhibition featuring artworks in The Outpost Collection. By looking at works by 12 artists – Điềm Phùng Thị, Võ An Khánh, Nguyễn Huy An, Hoàng Dương Cầm, Lý Trần Quỳnh Giang, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, Phạm Trần Việt Nam, Phan Thảo Nguyên, Phi Phi Oanh, Hà Mạnh Thắng, Trần Tuấn, and Trương Công Tùng – Sophie will invite participants to engage with different ways of seeing. Exploring intuition, gut feeling and how our personal narrative affects the way we experience the world, she will take you on a journey of the constantly evolving landscape of contemporary Vietnamese art.

Language: English

Ticket: 400,000 VNĐ (standard), 350,000 VNĐ (students & Roman Plaza residents)

Sophie Hughes’s work roams the boundaries between the known and the unknown. Looking through spiritual, ecological and scientific lenses, she focuses on relationships between humans and the more-than-human world. Sophie sees art as a technology of connection, a tool with which to dismantle fixed hierarchies of intelligence and explore questions such as: if the forest is our teacher, what can we learn? How can the more-than-human world offer lessons about regenerative and reciprocal ways of being?

Sophie’s personal practice includes movement, storytelling, poetry, natural photography and video. Her community practice takes the form of gatherings and workshops where art provides an exploratory vehicle for addressing pressing ecological questions of our time.

Sophie Hughes is currently the co-founder of Walking Trees Collective in London, a platform for community gatherings to explore ecological connection in urban spaces. She was Director at Future Shorts Southeast Asia from 2009 to 2014, and was Co-Founder of mêphim – a community film organisation from 2009 to 2011.

From 2009 to 2019, Sophie founded Sophie’s Art Tour. During its years in operation, the tour worked with Harvard University, School of Art Institute Chicago, Australia National University, Cranbrook Academy of Art and Fulbright University Vietnam among many others to help students gain a deep understanding of Vietnam through the lives of of its artists.

Sophie held a BA in Arts and Humanities (University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, 2004); an MA from the Centre for Cartoon Studies (Vermont, USA, 2016); and an MA in Art and Ecology (Goldsmiths, University of London, UK, 2022). She has participated in residencies such as live.make.share (Vietnam, 2023) and Wayi Wayi Studio and Gallery (Zambia, 2023). Her exhibitions and screenings include: The Kale Bed Is so Called Because There Is Always Kale in It – Åsa Sonjasdotter (The Badischer Kunstverein, Germany, 2023); GREEN MASS screening – Religion and Art Forum (Live) (Lumen, London, 2023); Earthshapes, Phytology – Shape 8, Cherishing Samhain (London, 2023); CAROUSEL screening – As part of ‘learning unlearning’, Smiths magazine live programme (Smiths Magazine, 2023); Liquid Gold Exhibition – Group show of art-ecologists at Liquid Gold Studios (London, 2022); MA Art and Ecology Degree Show 2022 – Goldsmiths University (London, 2022). Her projects and publications include: Horniman Museum – Co-creator of workshops for young people focussing on issues around climate crisis and urban wildlife (London, 2022); The Journal of Art & Ecology – An online publication platform of the MA Art & Ecology at Goldsmiths University (London, 2022); Cultivating Stories – An artistic soil research project to explore legacies of queer ecologies with Delfina Foundation artist in residence, Asa Sonjasdotter (London, 2022)

Follow updates on event’s page.