Exhibition “White Noise”

Opening: 06:30 pm, Sat 04 Nov 2023

Exhibition: 10 am – 04 pm, Wed – Fri

EMASI Nam Long

147 Street No. 8, Nam Long Residential Area, D7, HCMC

From the organizer:

Nguyen Art Foundation (NAF) proudly invites you to the opening reception of ‘White Noise’ (curated by Van Do), an exhibition looking at the relationship between the human and non-human worlds, interpreting the Foundation’s 2023 theme ‘Community and Compassion’ through a post-pandemic and post-human lens.

Taking ‘body’ as a point of departure, White Noise fictionalizes a dystopian setting where the human body appears scattered, its parts eerily dismembered, its desires and beliefs examined by the hands of a machine. Within this imagined route of the ant, the gore and glory of a distant past, once dominated by humans, slowly reveals itself.

Thanks to the generosity of participating artists Dao Tung, Tran Tuan, Nguyen Phuong Linh, Lai Dieu Ha, Nguyen Huy An, Dinh Q. Le, Nguyen Tran Nam, Jeamin Cha, Cam Xanh and Nguyen Trung, artworks that once formed part of past exhibitions or original bodies of works, whose meanings are quite settled and somewhat fixated on the initial contexts into which they were first born, will see each other again in a light hummed anew. Despite predictable mistranslations and inevitable compromises, all of the artworks allow for, at times even encourage, a re-reading and re-imagination that goes beyond the specificity of their original birthplaces. Ultimately, the exhibition hopes to arrive at a cross-generational dialogue that can give rise to alternative modes of viewing art, unexpected aesthetic encounters – unbound by socio-political urgencies – and offer some reflections on how our bodies, at once corporeal, symbolic, and biopolitical, are unnaturally cared for in a world of much permacrisis.

The exhibition ‘Rhyming Gestures’ (curated by Thái Hà and Nhat Vo) is concurrently on display at EMASI Van Phuc (Thu Duc City) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 AM – 4 PM, with participating artists Phan Thao Nguyen, Truong Cong Tung, Tran Luong, Le Hoang Bich Phuong, Nguyen Minh Thanh, Ngo Dinh Bao Chau, Nguyen Quang Huy, Tuan Andrew Nguyen, and Nguyen Duc Phuong.

Follow updates on event’s page.