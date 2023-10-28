Exhibition “Whoop Whoop”

28 Oct – 30 Nov 2023

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyễn Văn Đậu, Ward 6, Bình Thạnh, HCMC

From the organizer:

Vin Gallery is humbled to present “Whoop Whoop” a solo show by Katharina Arndt. Living and working between Berlin and Barcelona, Katharina Arndt displays her unique and honest details in her paintings. “Whoop Whoop” depicts how she captures the everyday life of a consumerist society through her colorful paintings. The paintings are also symbols, they appear as tools to articulate the immaterial objects that haunt human life, especially in the online world.

In this exhibition, we will present her recent artworks for the first time in Vietnam and exclusively in Vin Gallery.

