01 – 07 Nov 2023

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Screening Schedules

From Goethe Institut:

Screening of the most successful German films 2023

Kinofest, the Goethe Institute’s annual German film festival, has returned to audiences in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City for its 2023 edition. Initiated by the Goethe-Institute Southeast Asia, with the participation of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, and New Zealand, Kinofest 2023 will showcase recent award-winning films from German cinema, including those recognized at the Berlinale Film Festival. Diverse in genres and topics, Series of films from Kinofest this year will center around the themes of connection, immigration, and cultural interference in contemporary life of Germany.

The topic of migration captivates audiences in Germany, and cinema serves as an effective medium to express social issues in a compassionate manner. The idea of migration in the context of globalization is not limited to any particular region or country. It deals with issues of culture, identity and the challenges faced by individuals in coping with identity crises in the new era. Thus, each of us can find ourselves somewhere in the fight and inner struggles of this year’s Kinofest films.

The curation of KinoFest departs from the idea to show that German cinema is a rich and diverse tapestry of influences and voices that reflects the country’s complex history and its evolving cultural landscape. From the early expressionist films to the modern works of contemporary directors, German cinema has pushed the boundaries of the medium and offered up bold and thought-provoking visions of the world. Today, German cinema continues to be a vital and influential force in the world of film. Director such as Christian Petzold, have gained international acclaim in recent years for their innovative and thought-provoking films. German cinema has also made significant strides in terms of diversity and representation, with more filmmakers and actors from marginalized communities gaining visibility and recognition.

Giám tuyển Gugi Gumilang