Live Music Performance VinA/V

09 pm – late, Sat 18 Nov 2023

Registration link

09 pm – 02 am, Sun 19 Nov 2023

Registration link

37 Bế Văn Cấm, Tân Kiểng, D.7, HCMC

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

VINA/V is a VJ performance presenting the three-month-long collaboration between RMIT digital media students and V2X academy alumni. This collaboration was part of the course “Specialisation 2: Live event” led by lecturer Nguyễn Hoàng Giang.

In this course, students conduct research and develop visual content inspired by the theme “Vina”, a shorthand representing Vietnam. “Vina” not only encompasses Vinahouse, a music genre that motivates club culture in Vietnam, but also art and cultural elements that are attached to “Vina”. Students are encouraged to interpret these cultural elements by conducting studies on traditions, cultural norms, street culture and social issues.

The event aims to celebrate the powerful influence of Vietnamese street culture on digital media activities. The performance will combine the audio (music) and the visual (presentation) elements.

Attending VINA/V, you can immerse yourself in the world of VJ loops inspired by architectural styles, colour palettes, dress patterns, fascinating objects, prominent persons, and even food from the streets of Vietnam. VINA/V hopes to join the audiences in appreciating and reinterpreting Vietnamese aesthetics in a contemporary and relevant manner while delving into its rich historical roots through literature, archive documents, and artworks. Let’s embrace the concept of kitschiness and create a captivating fusion of tradition and modernity in this event.

By combining dynamic rhythms and enticing visual presentations, the performing artists hope to deliver a new interpretation of Vietnamese culture in the context of the global contemporary culture.

About V2X

Founded in 2018, V2X is a magazine, academy, agency and platform for young people who love to explore, learn and share with each other the contemporary Vietnamese street culture.

About lecturer Nguyễn Hoàng Giang

Nguyễn Hoàng Giang is an artist and a multimedia designer currently based in Ho Chi Minh City. He holds an MFA degree in Internet Art from the Accademia di Belle Arti Brera di Milano (Italy). His works have been exhibited at Museo del ‘900 (Italy), Asia Culture Centre (South Korea), Galerie Nord/Kunstverein Tiergarten (Germany), among others.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.