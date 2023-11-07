Papermaking Workshop with Zó

09 am – 11:30 am, Sun 12 Nov 2023

The exhibition room, Vietnam University of Fine Arts

42 Yet Kieu, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

This November, Zó is delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with artist Trang Thanh Hien within the framework of the exhibition “Self-Projection” taking place at Vietnam University of Fine Arts. This is an exhibition in which most of the works use traditional Vietnamese Do paper to create.

On this occasion, with the aim of spreading and honoring the traditional art of handmade paper making, and helping people understand more about the materials, Zo and artist Trang Thanh Hien will bring a special workshop to the exhibition. We hope that through this event, you will:

· Have knowledge about the process of making paper

· Make your own paper by your hand and decorate it with leaves, flowers, plants…with your creativity

· Talk and share stories about arts with people who have the same passions

Zo Paper Making Workshop will be an interesting experience, with the aim not only to give you an insight into the beautiful and cultural heritage of papermaking art but also to share with you about the arts in Vietnam by the artist.

Follow updates on event’s page.