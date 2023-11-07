10 am – 12 pm (GMT +7), Sat 11 Nov 2023

Mơ Art Space

B3 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Heritage Space (Hanoi) and Next Door to the Museum (Jeju) cordially invite you to attend the event “Dancing in the Deep Current: Research into the underground art scene in South Korea and Vietnam”. This is the first public forum focused on the Korean underground art scene which will be revealed by the presentations of 권주희 Kwon Juhee, 엄제현 Eom Jehyun, 구헌주 Koo Hunjoo, and 김혜진 Kim Hye-jin.

Organized by Next Door to the Museum Jeju, Heritage Space

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Korea Sports Promotion Foundation

* Free entry. Maximum number of participants: 30 people (Mơ Artspace), 100 people (ZOOM).

** Language: Korean, English, with Vietnamese translation support (for audiences participating online on ZOOM). The event will be livestreamed on Heritage Space’s Youtube channel here.

*** Heritage Space aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions in our culture and art events, so please bring personal bottles and avoid bringing drinks in disposable cups to the event.

**** The program content will be documented in the form of images and audio recordings, serving the purposes of storage, research, survey, and promotion… of the author and Heritage Space. By participating, the audience agrees to allow Heritage Space (and the author) the right to use your images and opinions as material for the program.

There have been cultural and artistic exchanges between South Korea and Vietnam at an official level organized by national and public art institutions such as the Gwangju Biennale and the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA). If such cultural exchange can be named the “surface currents,” the project, Dancing in the Deep Current, is the study of the movements in the deep sea. The current that occurs at deep sea, also known as the abyssal circulation, is an important water movement that connects the entire globe. Like the deep sea, the underground art scene not only occupies a large portion of the cultural landscape, but is the driving force in sustaining art and cultural practices as well. Through the researchers invited to this project who come from diverse backgrounds, we can enter the underground art scene and learn its context and mechanisms to present it as a sustainable cultural and artistic movement in the midst of global disasters.

There are two groups of researchers invited from Korea and Vietnam. The Korean researchers are Kwon Juhee, Eom Jehyun, Koo Hunjoo and Kim Hye-jin from Korea, led by Yujin Lee from Next Door to the Museum. The Vietnamese researchers are Phạm Út Quyên, Nhung Dinh, Vân Đỗ, Lê Thiên Bảo, led by Nguyễn Anh Tuấn from Heritage Space. After more than 6 months of research and exchange, they will jointly present the results in two public forums which will be implemented in November 2023 in Hanoi, Vietnam, and December 2023 in Jeju, Korea.

Program:

10:00 – 10:10 Project introduction by Yujin Lee and Nguyễn Anh Tuấn

10:10 – 10:30 Presentation of Kwon Juhee.

10:30 – 10:50 Presentation of Eom Jehyun.

Break.

11:00 – 11:20 Presentation of Koo Hunjoo.

11:20 – 11:40 Presentation of Kim Hye-jin.

11:40 – 11:50 Q & A.

End of program.

About organisers:

Next Door to the Museum:

Next Door to the Museum is a traditional farmhouse (1,322 m2) located near the Jeoji Artist Village on the west side of Jeju Island. Since 2019, Korean and International artists stayed with us to discuss alternative and non-institutional art practices. Run by artists, for artists, we shared our space and time through self-funding, private donations, or government grants. This is a place where chickens and dogs, weeds and tangerine trees, migrants and village elders cohabitate. Based on the cultural, regional, and environmental characteristics of a rural village in an island, we generate meaningful conversations around contemporary art practices in the context of ecological thinking, social solidarity, and the power of art.

Yujin Lee (Next Door to the Museum Jeju)

Bio

Yujin Lee is a visual artist and collaborator/curator who exercises relational practice both in art and daily life. She received BFA from Cornell University and MFA in Visual Arts from Columbia University. Since 2019, Lee has been running an artist residency called Next Door to the Museum at a traditional farmhouse in Jeju. Both Korean and international artists have lived with Lee in this farmhouse for a period of ten days to two months, exploring alternative ways to live and create.

Heritage Space

Established in 2014, Heritage Space is an independent art organisation and has the legal status as a social enterprise based in Hanoi, Vietnam. With the aim of supporting contemporary arts in Vietnam, Heritage Space’s has been focusing on many interdisciplinary activities including: art exhibitions and projects, workshop, talk and other exchange programs. Run by a team of art managers and curators, Heritage Space is aspiring to become a platform for individuals/groups/organizations from a wide range of domestic and international creative fields, with a long-term goal to build the infrastructure of contemporary art & culture in Vietnam.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn (Anh-Tuan Nguyen, Heritage Space)

Bio

Nguyen Anh Tuan is art curator/manager based in Hanoi, Vietnam. He received a BFA from Vietnam Fine Arts University with a major in History of Art. Since 2016, Nguyen has been running Heritage Space, the independent art organization in Hanoi, and being responsible for artistic programs and projects, such as the Month of Arts Practice (2015 ~) – the annual international art exchange & residency based project, and Vietnam Contemporary Art Database (VCAD, 2020 ~) – the public archive for contemporary arts in Vietnam after 1990s.

Biography of researcher:

S. Korea

권주희 Kwon Juhee

IG @studio126_jeju / @juinism

Kwon Juhee majored in art history and curatorial studies. She is both an independent curator and the director of an alternative exhibition space in Jeju, Studio 126, where new and experimental artistic approaches and practices are welcomed. Based in Jeju and Seoul, Kwon collects many horizons of narratives in the field of visual art and re-presents them in the form of exhibition, art criticism, research, and lectures.

구헌주 Koo Hunjoo

IG @kay2kr

Koo Hunjoo is a street artist. Starting with graffiti, Koo has expanded his practice into various types of street art. He illustrates stories built upon the characteristics of the place (architectural structures, regional and geographical features, social context, etc.). From 2009 to 2012, Koo co-organized cultural events at an independent art space called “Agit”, focusing on Busan’s local and subculture.

엄제현 Eom Jehyun

IG @eom__can / @webzine_pong

Eom Jehyun is an art critic, independent curator, and the co-organizer of the art criticism webzine Pong (www.pong.pub). Eom’s writing practice is based on the theories of Marxism, psychoanalysis, and semiotics. Whereas, his curatorial practice brings into reality the world he desires.

김혜진 Kim Hye-jin

IG @filmmaker_kim / @galleryjayu

Kim Hye-jin majored in Korean painting and has a master’s degree in Islamic history and civilization, and art history. She is an artist, independent filmmaker, and a founder/curatorial director at Gallery Jayu in Seoul, Korea.

Vietnam

팜 웃 꾸옌 Phạm Út Quyên (Quyen Pham)

IG @ut.quyen

Pham Ut Quyen works as an independent writer, translator, and art and cultural organizer in Hanoi. She is the program manager at Heritage Space and worked as Communication Officer at Mekong Cultural Hub for three years. She has backgrounds in Journalism and Communication, and Painting and an MA. She recently graduated from the International Master Program in Cultural and Creative Industries (IMCCI) at Taipei National University of the Arts.

딘 티 늉 Dinh Thi Nhung (Nhung Đinh)

IG @pandatunx

Đinh Nhung is a professional amateur who collects every story, object, artwork and slang. Almost all of them are either sent to online LGBT archives, unstraight projects or pasted into lexicons of queer and sexuality. Since the last 5 years, Nhung has been trying out Bàn Lộn-Vagina Talks and A Queer Museum in forms of participatory workshops and exhibitions. Nhung’s most recent work is the publication Chỉ Bàn Lộn 2: a lexicon of queer and sexuality in Vietnam.

레 티엔 바오 Lê Thiên Bảo (Bao Le)

IG @le.thien.bao / @galeriebaq

Lê Thiên Bảo is a curator/gallerist, who works between Ho Chi Minh City and Paris. She worked for and structured various organizations such as The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre and Nổ Cái Bùm Art Festival. In France, she shares her time between ‘bureau de curators’ at POUSH and her own Galerie BAQ Gallery, with the aim of creating a dialogue between Southeast Asian and European art practices.

도투반 Do Thu Van (VÂN ĐỖ)

IG @vandoboke / @a.experimental.art

Van Do is a Hanoi-based curator and writer interested in working with the moving image and performance-based practices. Since 2022, she’s Artistic Director of Á Space, an artist-driven independent space for experimental art in Hanoi, Vietnam.

