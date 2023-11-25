09:30 am – 12:30 pm, Fri 01 Dec 2023

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

No. 36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Taking place in Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2023, the workshop “Crafting AR lanterns: Future practice to preserve the past” opens the door to a journey exploring the intriguing intersection between traditions and innovation. Led by two experienced designers, the workshop takes attendees from A to Z in the design process for an experience with intangible cultural heritage through AR (Augmented Reality) and 3D technology.

The workshop will delve into the process of designing an experience with heritage through 3D digitalisation, a user interface, branding, game-based interaction and interactive storytelling. Attendees and facilitators will also explore the challenges and the beauty of interdisciplinary collaboration, as well as the role of reflective practice and Unity 3D programming in improving the AR experience with intangible cultural heritage.

The event is organised by designer, research assistant Như Bùi (Bùi Quỳnh Như) at RMIT Placelab.

Language: English

About the facilitators:

Bùi Quỳnh Như: A designer-researcher “living between cultures” with a deep sense of responsibility towards preserving and celebrating her heritage. She is born in Saigon (HCMC), Vietnam, and currently based in Naarm (Melbourne, Australia). Nhu is a research assistant at RMIT PlaceLab and a graduate of the Master of Animation, Games & Interactivity at RMIT. Her research focuses on Safeguarding Vietnamese Intangible Heritage through Augmented Reality Practice.

Lucian Rodriguez Lovell: A PhD researcher and Lecturer in the RMIT Game Design Program. He lives and works on unceded Wurundjeri territory. Lucian’s research interrogates embodied human-computer interactions, generative ai, and digital cultures, through a paradigm of practice-based research. His contemporary creative practice involves mixed-reality games (AR and VR), experimental digital experience design, and physical to 3D imaging processes.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

