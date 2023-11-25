Showcase: Mind & Machine

09:30 am – 07 pm, 01 – 07 Dec 2023

Vietnam Women’s Museum

36 Lý Thường Kiệt, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Since the nineteenth century’s industrial revolution, technology and machines have dominated all facets of life and fundamentally altered how societies function. Technology has advanced greatly from tools to free labour to “digital labourers” capable of replacing humans and performing tasks requiring complex logical and perceptual skills, putting it at the centre of debates surrounding identity and the ties that bind humans and machines together.

We have reached the point in history where machines are closest to humans. Current artificial intelligence (AI) is capable of learning, synthesizing information, analyzing, and giving answers outside of what it is programmed to do. Humans make machines and develop them by imitating ourselves. So how do we as humans advance when machines advance? What are the possibilities of advanced machines in our human hands?

The exhibition Mind & Machine is an invitation to researchers and artists to respond to the question posed above and present their responses in the form of physical, digital or interactive work using new technology (AR, VR, AI). The exhibition within the framework of the Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2023 (VFCD 2023) will take place at two locations: Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in November and December 2023.

Artists:

– ANDREW STIFF

– BECKY LU

– CHRISTIAN BERG

– DONNA CLEVELAND

– CHERYL PRENDERGAST

– CẨM-ANH LƯƠNG

– NGUYỄN HOÀNG GIANG

– TRẦN THẢO MIÊN

– HÀ CHÂU BẢO NHI

– BÙI QUỲNH NHƯ

– BEHALF STUDIO

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.