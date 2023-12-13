10 am – 09 pm, 16 – 17 Dec 2023

Event Space

Floor 3, COMPLEX 01

29 alley 31 lane 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Christmas Elf is a small elf who lives with Santa Claus and helps him create toys for children and care for the reindeer. In the world of the Christmas Elf, everything is created meticulously with love and care, from adorable toys to sophisticated decorations.

Inspired by the Christmas Elf, Nghề Nghệ Workshop Fair: Christmas Playground (December 16-17) will create a festive playground with Nghệ-Makers (brands, young artists) and many unique creative art products and special craft workshops so that any Nghệ-Player can become a Christmas Elf to make gifts for themselves and their loved ones.

At Nghề Nghệ Workshop Fair, Shop/Workshop booths are guaranteed to be carefully selected according to the following criteria:

#Creative: Products are creative and artistic

#Original: Products are guaranteed to be original, not copied, not imported, or of unknown origin.

#MadeinVietnam: Products and brands of those living in Vietnam (both Vietnamese and foreigners) are produced in Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.