A Haze of Dream Blinked Away

08 pm, Sat 13 Jan 2023

Manzi Art Space

Số 14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

As a result of the 3-day-workshop that the Siedl/Cao group conducted with 20 representatives of the Green Wind choir, the performance will introduce new compositions that the Siedl/Cao composed specifically for their new collaborators, site-specific staging for the unique space – an old French villa of Manzi Art Space.

This latest experimentation by the Green Wind choir and duo Siedl/Cao explores the diverse performance possibilities of a collective, as well as of distinctive individuals, promising an unpredictable venture to the furthest edge of the realm of “contemporary music”.

*Surcharge: 200.000 vnđ/ person

About artists

Siedl/Cao: with Cao Thanh Lan from Vietnam and Gregor Siedl from Austria, is a Vienna-based artist group who work in the field of sound art, transdisciplinary art, media art and contemporary music. Siedl/Cao is one of 5 groups from Austria that received the award New Austrian Sound of Music 2018-2020 in the category Contemporary Music.

With their recent works, they research into the relationship and balance between visual and audio elements, nature and artificiality, human and machine, intentionality versus un-intentionality and explore how contextualization changes our perception of things. Sound, human body movements, artificial intelligence, light, space, shadow are amongst their media to convey in a poetic and playful way their reflections on art and humanity.

Works of Siedl/Cao have been featured at numerous art institutions, festivals and cultural venues. They have been touring in Europe, Japan, Brazil, Iran, China, Taiwan, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Finland, Vietnam, Australia and Indonesia.

Green Wind Choir: was founded in September 2019 from the dream of conductor Nguyen Hai Yen: bringing choir to everyone, using choir music to connect people together, together creating a community. The community has a rich spiritual life, bringing good values to society, the living environment and each choir member. Currently, the Gio Xanh choir has nearly 200 members, from 6 to 86 years old, regardless of gender, profession, religion… sharing the same passion for singing and love for choral art.

Follow updates on event’s page.