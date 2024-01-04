The Silk Painting by Nguyễn Văn Trinh

05 – 14 Jan 2024

The Muse Artspace

47 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The name Nguyễn Văn Trinh is no longer unfamiliar, especially to art enthusiasts who frequent The Muse Artspace exhibitions.

Nguyễn Văn Trinh’s 2017 “Biosphere” series marked a turning point in the artist’s career. Numerous journalists and news outlets sought interviews and wrote articles about the series as the artist’s creativity shone in both concept and material (silk combined with Giang paper). This creativity stemmed from Trinh’s 10 years of devotion to silk painting, both before and after graduating from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts.

Hà Phương, also a silk painting artist, once commented, “Trinh’s silk is so delicate and gentle that not even a feminine hand can’t replicate”

Nguyễn Văn Trinh states that softness and gentleness were not the elements he prioritized in silk; rather he perceives silk in the sophistication of its material, one that not everyone could afford. Silk is also an enigmatic territory that the artist continuously reaches out to unveil and utilizes what he discovered to ascend his art. From the early days of silk painting, despite lacking the means to buy the best silk threads, Trinh experimented with any available silk material he could get his hands on. He discovered that technical “flaws”, often seen as staining or puncturing the silk, could be flexibly applied to create various effects in the silk canvas.

In this series, we can observe Trinh’s mastery of silk deep-dyeing techniques for a dreamy, poetic effect, with spontaneous foamlike areas. In his recent works like “Lady in Velvet” “Spring of the Dragon” and “Orange Season,” Trinh combines deep dyeing and embossed painting techniques, developing a more striking manifestation on the silk surface. This series is a testament to the artist’s unique vision and a sight to behold by the masses.

