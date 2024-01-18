Artist Talk “Speak Dating”

03 pm, Wed 24 Jan 2024

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Goethe Institut:

Over the last half-century, many generations of Vietnamese have come to Germany to live, study, or work. Some people returned to their homeland, others stayed, emigrated permanently, and founded a family in Germany.

In a side program of the exhibition “The Return” by the Le Brothers, the audience will have the opportunity to talk in a “speak-dating” format directly to Vietnamese people who have returned from Germany and who are temporarily here for a short stay. Our guest speakers will share different perspectives and backgrounds: international students, labor exchange workers, trainees, immigrants, and children of immigrants. They all come from different generations and are between 20 and 80 years old. The speakers will share their personal experiences and stories and dialogue with the audience within the exhibition’s topics.

The program will be in a unique format – “speak-dating” – coordinated by educator Hương Mi Lê. 5 tables of 5 speakers will hold simultaneous talks with 5 different audiences. These audiences will rotate so that they can interact with each speaker.

