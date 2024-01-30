Exhibition “Drawing the Kitchen God – Messages of Hope for a Cleaner Future”

02 pm, 27 Jan – 08 pm 02 Feb 2024

Chula fashion house

43 Nhật Chiêu, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

The “Drawing the Kitchen God – Messages of Hope for a Cleaner Future” exhibition is a space to display the paintings of contestants who participated in the painting contest on the theme “The journey of the carp taking the Kitchen God back to heaven”, which is part of the Kitchen God Day 2024 project. The competition encourages new ideas to raise awareness in the community and change behavior to protect water resources and the surrounding environment.

Through the exhibition, young artists will convey their creative thoughts on the issue of water pollution and environmental pollution through each character and metaphor in the journey of “Drawing the Kitchen God”. Also, the exhibition hopes to convey the message about the responsibility and role of the younger generation in environmental protection. The paintings submitted by the contestants, although explored from different perspectives, all symbolise the dreams and aspirations of young people for a clean and beautiful living environment. These “Messages of Hope for a Cleaner Future” are the driving force for the younger generation to join hands in protecting the environment, and building a sustainable future for the country.

In addition, the exhibition hopes that young people will continue the meaningful Tet customs, preserving the traditional cultural identity of the nation in parallel with new actions, and new awareness – more responsible and friendly to the natural environment.

