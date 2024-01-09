06 pm, Tues 09 Jan 2024

Toong

51 Phan Bội Châu, Cửa Nam, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

introjective exhibition is a practice of making contact with others’ haunted selves, giving them linguistic and bodily forms to be put on public display. Thinking through the Kleinian psychoanalytic concept of “projective identification” and Vietnamese shamanistic rituals of conjuring, both of which presuppose the instability of the individual psychic container, introjective exhibition wallows in the risk of losing oneself in communing with otherness. If our ghosts demand to be seen and heard despite our conscious wishes to exorcise them, how can dance and performance create an intimate transitive space that can seduce this necessary loosening of the individual will?

Format: Artist Anh Vo performs and shares the practice of ‘introjective exhibition’ with the audience. The discussion session on the artist’s practice is moderated by curator Do Tuong Linh

Participation Fee: 100,000 VND per person. Free admission for 10 tickets for Toong members.

Limited Number of Participants: 30 people.

*All expenses will be used to support the artist’s artistic activities.

About artist

Anh Vo is a Vietnamese choreographer and writer based in Brooklyn, NY. Described by the New York Times as “risky, erotic, enigmatic and boldly humorous,” their works flesh out the tremulous sexual body as a vessel for apparitional forces. Their latest body of work attempts to communicate the monotonous oppressiveness that is the weather of postwar contemporary Vietnam. Vo received their degrees in Performance Studies from Brown University (BA) and New York University (MA). They are currently a 2023 – 2025 Jerome Hill Artist Fellow.

About curator

Do Tuong Linh is a curator, art researcher, writer based between Hanoi (Vietnam) and New York (USA). Linh holds a BA in Art History and theoretical criticism from Vietnam University of Fine Arts and a MA in Contemporary Art and Art Theory of Asia and Africa at SOAS (University of London). UK with the prestigious Alphawood scholarship. She is currently a part of Bard Curatorial Studies program class of 2025.

