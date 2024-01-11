06 pm – 07 pm, Sat 13/01/2024

Á Space

Lane 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Nhà Sàn Collective and Á Space are pleased to present the premiere of the 1-minute short video series ‘Thập mục ngưu đồ’ curated by Nhà Sàn Collective and co-organized by Á Space

Thập mục ngưu đồ, or ten pictures of buffalo herding, is a series of short poems and accompanying drawings used in the Zen tradition to describe the stages of a practitioner’s progress toward enlightenment, and their return to society to enact wisdom and compassion. Nhà Sàn Collective in Hanoi (Vietnam) invited global artists to submit one-minute films responding to one of the ten stages.

Nhà Sàn’s curated selection features ten One Minutes submitted by artists from Belgium, Iceland, Laos, Netherlands and Vietnam. A collection of videos that deviate from the original formula, such as lectures or teachings of self-enlightenment and Buddhism, bringing about a sense of strangeness

Participating artists:

Nguyễn Mỹ Anh

Nguyen Hoang Anh

Lê Xuân Tiến

Kuskfursti

Raimon Sibilo

Bas Schevers

padaleci

Mai La

Hai Duy

Isabelle Pauwelyn

Lieven Nollet

Every two months, The One Minutes releases a new series of one-minute films exploring our current time in moving images.

