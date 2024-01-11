Thập mục ngưu đồ
06 pm – 07 pm, Sat 13/01/2024
Á Space
Lane 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
Nhà Sàn Collective and Á Space are pleased to present the premiere of the 1-minute short video series ‘Thập mục ngưu đồ’ curated by Nhà Sàn Collective and co-organized by Á Space
Thập mục ngưu đồ, or ten pictures of buffalo herding, is a series of short poems and accompanying drawings used in the Zen tradition to describe the stages of a practitioner’s progress toward enlightenment, and their return to society to enact wisdom and compassion. Nhà Sàn Collective in Hanoi (Vietnam) invited global artists to submit one-minute films responding to one of the ten stages.
Nhà Sàn’s curated selection features ten One Minutes submitted by artists from Belgium, Iceland, Laos, Netherlands and Vietnam. A collection of videos that deviate from the original formula, such as lectures or teachings of self-enlightenment and Buddhism, bringing about a sense of strangeness
Participating artists:
Nguyễn Mỹ Anh
Nguyen Hoang Anh
Lê Xuân Tiến
Kuskfursti
Raimon Sibilo
Bas Schevers
padaleci
Mai La
Hai Duy
Isabelle Pauwelyn
Lieven Nollet
Every two months, The One Minutes releases a new series of one-minute films exploring our current time in moving images.
