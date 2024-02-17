Open Studio “Botanical Art: Scent Station”

23 – 25 Feb 2024

Annam Gallery

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, District 3, HCMC

Registration link (20 people/session)

From the organizer:

The multisensory experience series Botanical Art: Ways of Seeing” returns with “Scent Station” – a workshop on the Aromas of Essential Oils.

Time slots:

Session 1: 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Session 2: 02:00 pm – 03:30 pm

Session 3: 04:30 pm – 06:00 pm

Ticket: 150,000 VND/ person (Early Bird) / 200,000 VND/ person (Walk-in)

During this open studio, attendees will gain fundamental knowledge about the process of extracting essential oils and identifying the diversity of a single-note fragrance using various extraction methods. It provides a perfect opportunity for fragrance enthusiasts, culinary/beverage professionals, or young researchers in biochemistry to learn more about aromas not only through scent differentiation but also through Botanical Art illustrations of plant groups and insights from botanist-artist Phan Thi Thanh Nha.

The open studio would not be possible without the enthusiastic support from Notessen, a research partner of Lan Tinh Foundation, and Lan Tinh Fellow Phan Thi Thanh Nha.

About artist

Phan Thị Thanh Nhã is a Botanist and Botanical Illustrator. She holds a Master’s degree in Biology, Faculty of Biology – Biotechnology, University of Natural Sciences, National University of Ho Chi Minh City. Starting as a botanist, Thanh Nha entered the Botanical Art community in 2021, after an extended period of botanical illustration. Thanh Nha is the first representative from Vietnam to be shortlisted in the International Botanical Illustration Competition at the Margaret Flockton Awards in 2023 in Australia. Recent exhibitions she participated in include TABA Plantae Documentary, Taiwan (2024), “Fields of Optics | Chapter I: Biocenosis,” Dalat, Vietnam (2023), and Botanical Art Thailand – “Tropical Plants of the World,” Bangkok, Thailand (2023).

About our research partner

Notessen has been operating since 2017 and was officially established in 2021. From a passion itinerary for scientific research in natural compounds, Notessen takes advantage of plentiful natural resources to make a source of raw materials for their research. Since then, Notessen has generated natural products that are safe for health, and environmentally friendly. For many years, Notessen’s research team has traveled and approached nature from the plains to the high mountains, and forests stretching from South to North Vietnam. Notessen fully understands the geographic distribution, and growth cycle of many plant species as well as their natural compounds. Notessen has a thorough knowledge of the adaptation and development of plant species in different climatic and soil conditions.

Follow updates on event’s page.