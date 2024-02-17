[HN] Piano Recital “Banquet on the Keyboard”

08 pm, 01 & 03 Mar 2024

Middle Cafe

55 Mã Mây, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Hanoi Grapevine

The piano recital of Lee Bokyung, titled “Banquet on the Keyboard” is a fundraiser for the celebration of the 5th year of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest, the main annual event that honors contemporary art in Vietnam, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community, along with other events.

The piano recital “Banquet on the Keyboard” promises to bring an unique musical feast with a combination of Western classical style and Vietnamese folk tunes. Audiences will not only be immersed in the great and immortal sonatas of Ludwig van Beethoven, four Ballades for solo piano by Frédéric Chopin, but also experience a new “flavor” of familiar Vietnamese folk tunes of North Vietnam through the sound of the piano in the work “Bunches of Flowers of Vietnam”by composer Đặng Hữu Phúc. Based on the pentatonic (five-note) scale, the most common scale in eastern Asia – with many different forms, rhythms, and emotions, Korean pianist Lee Bokyung has performed the latest version of “Bunches of Flowers of Vietnam” successfully many times in Hanoi, the US and received enthusiastic reception from the audience.

Located in relatively distant creative periods and the differences in East and West music, the piano recital “Banquet on the Keyboard” hopes to bring to the listeners the deep, melodious echo of piano solos and recreate the endless creativity of artists on their journey of experimenting with creative styles, expanding the potential of musical instruments from technique, material, rhythm to their outer limits.

Concert program:

L. Van Beethoven (1770~1827)

Piano Sonata no.21 Op.53 “Waldstein” (1803~4)

F. Chopin (1810~1849)

Four Ballades

Đặng Hữu Phúc (1953~)

Bunches of Flowers of Vietnam (2009)

* Ticket: 400.000VNĐ/person

Note:

– Formal and polite attire is requested.

– The event is for audiences aged from 8

– Please be present at the venue 25 minutes prior to the announced showtime. Doors will be closed 10 minutes prior to showtime. Latecomers are expected to wait until breaktime.

– For those who have purchased tickets but cannot arrange to attend the concert, please notify us via Hanoi Grapevine Fanpage at least 3 days before the concert to receive refund support. Your ticket will not be refunded if your notice is sent after the above deadline.

Organizers introdution:

Hanoi Grapevine

Hanoi Grapevine is an independent, non-profit portal for creative and cultural information. Hanoi Grapevine, founded in 2007, connects creative individuals and organizations, enterprises, and anybody interested in art and culture. Hanoi Grapevine’s goal is to support the growth of Vietnam’s cultural and creative industries by connecting artists and viewers in both online and offline media.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual honoring event, organised and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner. In 2024, we will celebrate the 5th year of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest since its launch.

With supports from:

Inspirito – School of Music

Inspirito School of Music was founded in September 2019 by Vietnamese pianist Luu Duc Anh. The school’s mission is to provide high-quality classical music education and training.

Inspirito’s activities are divided into two main areas: classical music education programs and the organization of concerts, both large and small, in collaboration with reputable entities nationwide and internationally.

In addition to its educational and training activities, Inspirito places a strong emphasis on organizing performances by teachers and students to inspire and motivate its learners. Community concerts or annual themed concerts are consistently organized by Inspirito to cater to the passion of classical music enthusiasts. Since 2021, Inspirito School of Music has collaborated with the Goethe Institute Hanoi to implement the “20th Century Music Concert Series,” a pioneering music project in Vietnam focusing on modern and contemporary music.

Middle Club Hanoi

Middle Club Hanoi is a venue situated in the heart of Hanoi at 55 Ma May, offering convenient transportation within the pedestrian area at the intersection of Ma May and Luong Ngoc Quyen streets, with a weekend foot traffic reaching thousands. With a minimalist architectural style and a flexible, spacious environment, Middle Club Hanoi is an ideal space for organizing music events, talk shows, workshops, press conferences, and more. Middle Club Hanoi provides services for organizing intimate gatherings or events for around 150 guests, featuring two separate stages equipped with a sound and lighting system, easy decoration, and the flexibility to arrange everything according to the desired concept.

