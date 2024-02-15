Photobook Design with Ann Griffin

10 am – 05 pm, 07 – 10 Mar 2024

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Deadline for registration: 24 Feb 2024

Registration link

From the organizer:

The photobook design workshop invites photographers and designers interested in the bookmaking process. Led by experienced Swiss designer Ann Griffin and conducted in English, the workshop includes both theoretical inputs and hands-on exercises. Participants should work towards finishing a ready-to-print book dummy over the course of 4 days. The workshop is limited to a small group of 8 participants, allowing for active engagement and personalized feedback.

A long-standing format for presenting photographic works, the photobook is a contemporary phenomenon globally. Yet contrary to popular belief, photography and photobooks in particular are hardly a universal medium. Rather, they are directly informed by the history, culture, and even the socio-political environment of the locale. This workshop thus offers the space for mutual learning where we share industry experiences, take inspiration from diverse publications produced across different times and places, and discuss opportunities and challenges for publishing in the context of Vietnam.

The workshop is organized by Matca and supported by the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia.

Language: English

Tuition fee: 5,000,000 VND

Limited to 8 participants

About the instructor:

Ann Griffin (1981) is a graphic designer specializing in editorial design. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Visual Communication from HEAD—Geneva in 2007 and a Master’s in Editorial Design in 2022 from Elisava, Barcelona. In 2010, she co-founded Studio-Rubic in Geneva, a graphic design practice that worked for various clients and publishers until 2018. Based in Zürich, she now collaborates with publishers, photographers and artists on different book projects, with a particular interest in photography books.

Ann has worked with Edition Patrick Frey, Aperture New York, Fonds d’art Contemporain Genève, Bec en l’Air, Piano Nobile, Edition Notari, Metis Presses, Vexer Verlag (upcoming) as well as numerous artists and photographers on self-published publications. Since 2017, she has been part of the committee of near. (Swiss Association for Contemporary Photography), where she has been organizing events and co-managing the association.

Follow updates on event’s page.