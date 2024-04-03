Open Call: Nature on the Roof
Open Call: 01 – 07 Apr 2024
Result announcement: 10 Apr, 2024
Residency period: 15 Apr – 25 May 2024
From Artist-in-Residence Vietnam Network :
The art residency program “Nature on the Roof” organized by AiRViNe and Topat.E Rooster Village calls for artists to register for the first season.
Program supervisor: Artist Vu Kim Thu
The program calls for artists practising art in all mediums to participate in a 6-week residency at the Indigenous Products and Cultural Experience Space on Chau Long Street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi. Topat.E Rooster Village is a creative complex located in the heart of Ba Dinh District. Intending to rediscover local cultural values and promote creative artistic activities using traditional cultural materials, Chicken-Rooster Village gathers and nurtures creativity in all forms. Within the program’s framework, artists-in-residence will live and create with the creative community here, specifically at 23 Chau Long, and participate in creative programs at the ‘village communal house’.
The residency period is from April 15 to May 25, 2024 and selected artist needs to be able to participate in the entire residency period when registering for the program. During the stay, there will be 2 public events co-organized by AiRViNe with the artists in various forms: workshops, artist talks, factory visits, group critiques… At the end of the stay, An open studio will be held at the ‘village’ space of Topat.E Rooster Village.
Artists participating in the residency will be provided with::
– 1 personal room with toilet
– Basic lunch and dinner at the “village communal house”
– Right to use common spaces of Topat.E Rooster Village to practice composition
– Production support package worth 4,000,000 VND
How to register
Please send an email to [email protected] with the subject “
1. CV (maximum 1 page)
2. Artist Statement (maximum 1 page)
3. Portfolio as PDF file (maximum 10 pages no more than 6 MB) with full detailed information about the selected artwork (image, title, year, size, media, etc.)
4. A letter explaining the goals you hope to achieve during your stay
Applications can be submitted in Vietnamese or English.