Open Call: Nature on the Roof

Open Call: 01 – 07 Apr 2024

Result announcement: 10 Apr, 2024

Residency period: 15 Apr – 25 May 2024

From Artist-in-Residence Vietnam Network :

The art residency program “Nature on the Roof” organized by AiRViNe and Topat.E Rooster Village calls for artists to register for the first season.

Nguyen Hai Nam

Program supervisor: Artist Vu Kim Thu

The program calls for artists practising art in all mediums to participate in a 6-week residency at the Indigenous Products and Cultural Experience Space on Chau Long Street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi. Topat.E Rooster Village is a creative complex located in the heart of Ba Dinh District. Intending to rediscover local cultural values and promote creative artistic activities using traditional cultural materials, Chicken-Rooster Village gathers and nurtures creativity in all forms. Within the program’s framework, artists-in-residence will live and create with the creative community here, specifically at 23 Chau Long, and participate in creative programs at the ‘village communal house’.

The residency period is from April 15 to May 25, 2024 and selected artist needs to be able to participate in the entire residency period when registering for the program. During the stay, there will be 2 public events co-organized by AiRViNe with the artists in various forms: workshops, artist talks, factory visits, group critiques… At the end of the stay, An open studio will be held at the ‘village’ space of Topat.E Rooster Village.

Artists participating in the residency will be provided with::

– 1 personal room with toilet

– Basic lunch and dinner at the “village communal house”

– Right to use common spaces of Topat.E Rooster Village to practice composition

– Production support package worth 4,000,000 VND