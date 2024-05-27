SiaM vol 36: Above the Sea of Fog

08 pm, Fri, 07 Jun 2024

Tita Art

164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

08 pm, Sat, 08 Jun 2024

Middle Cafe

55 Mã Mây, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

“Above the Sea Fog” is an invitation to the realm of German Romance. Leaving behind the ideals of rationalism, we delve into the nooks and crannies of the inner self, to places that’s long been hidden from the light. Let’s journey into the blurry space where consciousness and imagination intertwine, where the personal and the individual preside.

The first leg of this adventure follows the untitled story in Robert Schumann’s Märchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures), Op. 113. We continue on with the proud ego in the Piano Sonata No. 30, Op. 109 in E major by L.V. Beethoven, a piece from the Classical era, but composed by a musician with an explosive personality who was not limited by rigid rules and structures. Then, with its lingering melody, Philipp Scharwenka’s Trio for Violin, Viola and Piano Op. 121 in E minor brings us to a melancholic atmosphere, like a fog hanging in the air. After our journey through the fabrics of the inner mind, the journey comes to an end with the rays of sunshine from Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 26 in G minor, a source of light to show and brighten our inner spirit.

Joining the duo we know and love, Thu and Vân, on stage this month is violist Phùng Hoài Thu. Together they will paint a misty picture with music, taking inspiration from the piece, “Wanderer above the Sea of Fog” by Caspar David Friedrich. This painting reflects the smallness of of human beings in a moment of revelation, yet is also captures the experience of looking inside yourself and the complicated emotions that our small but miraculous body carries.

Follow updates on event’s page.