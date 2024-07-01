HUE Art Exhibition – Hope Unfolds through Education

27 June – 10 July 2024

New World Saigon Hotel

76 Lê Lai, Bến Thành ward, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

H.U.E – Hope Unfolds through Education celebrates the diversity and richness of art and the power of education in igniting dreams. The exhibition will showcase works by renowned artists (Claire Binkley, Ivan Shenevsky, Lâm Sơn Thân, P.artspace_, Phạm Rồng, Richie Fawcett, and Trần Minh Kim Thoại ), professional young artists, and talented students from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts. Notably, the exhibition will also feature inspiring works by children who have been beneficiaries of the Saigon Children’s Charity (saigonchildren) programmes.

The event is a collaborative initiative between saigonchildren, New World Saigon Hotel, and Limitless Contemporary..

Follow updates on event’s page.