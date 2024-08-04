Showcase and Open Studio “The Journey of Fiber and Paper”

Showcase: 03 – 30 Aug 2024

Open Studio: 10 am – 12 pm và 02 pm – 05 pm, Sun 04 Aug 2024

Zó – Handmade Paper Store

49 Thảo Nguyên, Ecopark Văn Giang, Phụng Công, Văn Giang, Hưng Yên

From the organizer:

After 02 months of hard working together, we would like to display all products that have been designed together from Dó fiber and paper, we see them as an art more than a product.

Ms, Nhung – Zó founder who understands Dó paper till each fibre of Dó bark, she guided 02 interns from US and 02 young artists from Vietnam to join this magic journey together. Before we used to see paper in the form of a sheet for writing or painting, but now with the new generation, we would like to discover the beauty of paper through its fibre. You have to really understand about papermaking, the process of forming a sheet of paper, then you could create things even before it becomes a sheet of paper or you could also transform the paper into a new material, more than a sheet of paper itself then you can make incredible objects.

Please come to see the installation of fibre, paper, light with Madeline and Đan Thư. the curtain, skirt, even hat, wallet from paper and fibre with Kyla and Thủy Tiên. Can you believe it? You will also have chance to see 03 new kind of paper that Mrs. Nhung has been studied and developed for almost one year and will bring them to the Tokyo Gift Show in 9/2024.

With the participant of:

– Kyla Moore: Student -Textile and fashion design (University of Wisconsin – Madison)

– Madeline Olson : Student – Interior Design (University of Wisconsin – Madison)

– Tạ Nguyễn Đan Thư: Interior designer

– Trần Thủy Tiên: Craft maker

– Trần Hồng Nhung: expert about paper and fiber

After 1 year of operation, this is the first time Zo Paper Workshop has held an open workshop. During this open workshop, we invite you to interact directly with paper and fibers with our artists.

