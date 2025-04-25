Artist talk + Art tour with Karine Fauchard and Lazar Lyutakov

04 pm – 06 pm, Sat 26 Apr 2025

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Á Space warmly invites you to an afternoon talk with artists Karine Fauchard and Lazar Lyutakov, held in conjunction with their exhibition OUROBOROI.

In an intimate Saturday gathering, the artists will share about their individual practices, the development of the exhibition, and the long-standing interests that have drawn them to Vietnam.

The talk will be followed by an exhibition tour guided by the artists, opening up a conversation on materials, context, and transformation.

* The talk will be conducted in English, with Vietnamese interpretation available if needed.

About the artist:

Lazar Lyutakov was born in 1977 in Shabla, Bulgaria. He studied at the National Art Academy in Sofia and graduated at the Academy of fine Arts Vienna in 2005. His works were included in the the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, where he and Rada Boukova represented Bulgaria (2019), the 6th Moscow Biennale (special project) and the 1st Vienna Biennale in MAK – Austrian Museum of Applied & Contemporary Arts, Vienna . He participated in numerous exhibitions worldwide and has held solo exhibitions among others at Secession Vienna, EFES 42 Linz, Gallery Charim Vienna, Georg Kargl Permanent and One night stand gallery in Sofia.

Karine Fauchard was born 1976 in Meudon (FR), she studied at Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris (1998–2004). Her works have been presented in Austria and internationally, including Untitled Space in Tokyo, Punta Gallery Sofia, New Jörg Vienna, 6th Moscow Biennale for Contemporary Art (special project), Fotohof Salzburg, Daejeon Museum South Korea. She has received numerous awards such as the The Gerhard and Birgit Gmoser Prize for Contemporary Art Vienna Secession, the Austrian State Scholarship for Fine Arts in 2023, the ENSBA – Prix de gravure or the Prize for Young Artists of the Lafayette Gallery Paris. Since 2007 she is co-directing the exhibition space Baba Vasa’s Cellar in Bulgaria together with Lazar Lyutakov.

Both artists are working and living in Vienna, Austria

Follow updates on event’s page.