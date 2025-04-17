09:30 am – 04 pm, Mon & Tues, 21 & 22 Apr 2025

Ném Space

18/1 Ngô Thời Nhiệm, Võ Thị Sáu ward, D3, HCMC

Registration link (giới hạn 15 người)

From the organizer:

How can one learn without becoming a mere copy? Where is the boundary between copying and reinterpretation? Nguyen Art Foundation invites you to explore the possibilities of video art and open up space for the development of personal visual language through the 2-day course ‘Copying as a Methodology’ directly guided by artist Quynh Dong.

Video Art or the moving image is an art form that uses the video medium to create artistic expressions. It has evolved since the 1960s and is often considered one of the most innovative and versatile forms of contemporary art. The structure of video art is strongly shaped by the artist’s creative vision and offers numerous freedoms in dealing with technology, space, time, and perception. Video art is often unconventional and can exceed the traditional boundaries of art forms by engaging with modern themes and experiments. It challenges the viewer to engage not only with the artwork itself but also with the way it is consumed.

During the two days of April 21–22, under the guidance of artist Quynh Dong, participants will explore the elements that shape the structure of video art; from concepts, themes, space-time, to visual design, sound and editing. From there, each person will develop their own visual language, where moving images are transformed for highly personal expressions.

Timeline details:

* Day 1 (Monday, 21 April 2025):

– Introduction

– Analyzing a Work: Quynh Dong will discuss the structural elements using a work as an example

– Participants will be divided into small groups to analyze the artwork (chosen by them) based on these elements

– Presentation of analysis: Each group will present their analysis (The goal is to recognize the methodology)

* Day 2 (Tuesday, 22 April 2025):

– Define own content, concerns, statement (Concept)

– Brief explanation of a storyboard

– Apply own content to the methodology (Storyboard)

– Presentation of copy, reproduction, or new artwork

About artists Quỳnh Đồng

Quynh Dong is a Swiss-Vietnamese artist, born in 1982 in Hai Phong, Vietnam. She studied at the Bern University of the Arts and later at the Zurich University of the Arts. Dong’s works are multimedia art pieces, encompassing video art, performance, and installations. She plays with cultural stereotypes and blends Eastern and Western elements into “hyperrealities” that are often both poetic and kitschy. Her works integrate pop culture and commerce and juxtapose nature with artificiality. Emotional and symbolic representations characterize her art, which reflects personal and societal themes.

* This event is part of a series of public and education programs in association with ‘The year is XXXX’, an exhibition organized by Nguyen Art Foundation.

