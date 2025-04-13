07 pm – 08:30 pm, Sat 19 Apr 2025

floor 6, Amanaki Thao Dien hotel

10 Nguyễn Đăng Giai, Thảo Điền, HCMC

Please park your vehicle at The Sentry (16 Nguyễn Đăng Giai)

Language: English

From the organizer:

Saigon Experimental and A. Farm are delighted to invite you to ‘ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival)’, a screening programme curated by Feng-Mei Heiberer, who teaches cinema studies at New York University. She is author of ‘Asians on Demand: Mediating Race in Video Art and Activism’, and a programmer, most recently, with the Asian Film Festival Berlin and Dekoloniale/korientation e.V.

Part of a continuously growing body of work by diasporic artists globally, this film program shines light on artistic itineraries that exceed the spatial and temporal certainty most often associated with national identity and patriarchal lineage. What we witness are stunning explorations of the aesthetic possibilities of the moving image that give evidence to the creative capacity of diasporic home-making.

– Sarah Munaf – Journey Inside a City (Iraq/Turkey/Germany, 2022)

– Aykan Safoğlu – Hundsstern steigt ab (Dog Star Descending) (Germany, 2020)

– Sylvia Schedelbauer – 母の手紙 (Mother’s Letter) (Germany, 2025)

– Monica Vanesa Tedja – My Therapist Said, I Am Full of Sadness (Indonesia, 2024)

We would like to thank Nathan Collis for poster design, Goethe-Institut Hồ Chí Minh for their kind support and A. Farm for hosting the screening program.

