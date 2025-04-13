Group Exhibition “Sound of Colors Trio”

Opening: 06 pm – 08 pm, Sat 19 Apr 2024

Exhibition: 10 am – 12 pm & 01:30 pm – 06 pm, Wed – Sun, 20 Apr – 10 May 2025

22 Gallery

22 Phạm Cự Lượng, ward 2, Tân Bình district, HCMC

From the organizer:

22 Gallery is pleased to present “Sound of Colors Trio”, a group exhibition running from April 20 to May 10, showcasing the unique perspectives of three artists — Nguyễn Đình Vũ, Nguyễn Đình Việt, and Đặng Quang Tiến — as they explore the language of contemporary realism. Though each artist has their own distinct style, their works come together in harmony, creating a vibrant and emotional “visual symphony.”

The exhibition begins with reflections on cultural values and the role of individuals in modern society. It features 17 artworks inspired by traditional Vietnamese symbols and folk aesthetics, reimagined through a contemporary lens. The works span various mediums, from watercolor to oil and acrylic, forming a rich, layered space where tradition and modernity meet.

Visitors will be drawn into the lively energy of duck herds dashing across the fields in Đặng Quang Tiến’s watercolor series. Breaking away from the typical softness of watercolor, the artist confidently explores bold colors and intricate details, creating striking visual contrasts. Next, viewers are invited into the introspective world of Nguyễn Đình Vũ, where the recurring image of a box covering the head symbolizes isolation, disconnection, and the loss of identity in today’s society. Finally, Nguyễn Đình Việt’s works evoke a feeling of time standing still, portraying quiet, nostalgic scenes of old architecture. Through his blend of acrylic and oil techniques, he creates dreamlike spaces where the real and surreal merge into something mysterious and captivating.

22 Gallery warmly invites art lovers to visit the exhibition, take in the artworks, and join us on this emotional artistic journey.

