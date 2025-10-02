06 pm – 08 pm, Sun 05 Oct 2025

AirHue

4/15 Nguyễn Hữu Dật, Hương Hòa, Huế

From the organizer:

Join us for a celebratory gathering for the Mid Autumn Festival and a participatory performance on October 5!

How to pull people closer (again)? Tú Dung – our current artist-in-residence – has been chasing this question for a while through different mediums both in her practices and her head. As for this residency at AirHue, collective narrative and story/tale telling are choices of focus in which she explores their capacity as catalysts for human connections.

During the event, Tú Dung will invite the public to take part in a participatory performance that revives traditional ways of gathering and sharing stories. These tales – filled with crooked doors, hushed whisperings, and the damp, earthy scents of the changing season – seek to create an immersive sense of time, one in which we might finally dissolve the widening gaps between us.

Timeline:

18:00: Door opens

19:00 – 20:00: Main event starts

20:00 – 21:00: Bites, drinks and gathering

Note:

– The activity will be video and audio recorded as part of A Jumbled Tale of Humankind – Tú Dung’s final project at AirHue.

– The door will be closed from 19:00 – 20:00 during the main event.

– Disclaimer: Not suitable for children under 12.

– Free for the public.