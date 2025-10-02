Catching Faces

Opening: 03 pm, Sat 04 Oct 2025

Artist & Curator Talk: 05 pm, Sat 04 Oct 2025

Open studio: 11 am – 07 pm, Tues – Sun, 05 Oct – 02 Nov 2025

Manzi Exhibition Space

2 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Nguyễn Trung Trực ward, Ba Đình district, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“In his works, Nguyen Nhu Huy demonstrates both wit and humor. We can see how, in his transition from curator/philosopher to artist, his works carry a strong sense of thought made visible.

[…]In Asian film and television, crying has become an entertainment process in itself. Whether in soap operas, family dramas, comedies, or tragedies, actors often end up crying together, stirring emotional resonance in the audience. This is both a culture of crying and an entertainment of crying. Nguyen Nhu Huy precisely captures this cultural phenomenon, employing a Stephen Chow–style satire that compels us to confront face after face.”

(excerpt from curatorial essay by Nobuo Takamori)

With an approach that unfolds like a game across diverse media (film, installation, mechanics, programming), where scripts are carefully calculated yet always left open to unforeseen variables, Nguyen Nhu Huy leads viewers into a confrontation with faces – the faces of others and his own. A mischievous, teasing exposure, where viewers may find themselves both implicated in the joke and complicit in its punchline.

Follow updates on event’s page.