Film Screening: “Gloria!” (T13)

07:30 pm, Friday 24 Oct 2025

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, O Cho Dua, Hanoi

From The Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

“Gloria!” is the first feature by Margherita Vicario, a dazzling musical, both in sight and sound, that celebrates a fierce longing for freedom of human and art.

Teresa is a quiet servant at the Sant’Ignazio convent and music academy, always overlooked and mocked. Her life seems destined for silence, as mute as the nickname she’s been given, until she discovers a piano hidden in the basement. Music becomes Teresa’s voice and her way of resisting injustice. Her melodies are free and joyful, making feet want to dance and hearts want to sing. She lights a spark among the students, inspiring them to break the rules, even in front of the Pope.

“Gloria!” has received major awards in Italy, including the Golden Globe (Italy) for Best First Feature and Best Original Score, Nastro d’Argento Award for Best Score, David di Donatello Award for Best Young Director, and BNL BNP Paribas Prize for Young Director. Notably, the soundtrack composed by director Margherita Vicario herself, won the Soundtrack Stars Award at the 81st Venice Film Festival. Before her directorial debut, Vicario was already widely recognized as one of her generation’s standout actresses, singers, and songwriters.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

Ticket price: 30,000 VNĐ/ticket.

Tickets available from October 14th, 2025 at the National Cinema Center box office and the Cinema’s app/website.

Note:

– This film is intended for viewers aged 13 and up (T13).

– By participating in the event, attendees are deemed to have granted the Organizing Committee permission to use their images and statements for non-commercial purposes such as documentation, media coverage, and promotional materials related to the program.

About The Italian Film Festival 2025

The Italian Film Festival 2025, organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival in Rome, will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Láng Hạ, Hanoi) from October 20th to 25th, 2025.

The festival presents Vietnamese audiences with six outstanding new works of contemporary Italian cinema, from celebrated directors to promising talents on the rise.

