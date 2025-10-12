Film Screening: “Diciannove | Nineteen” (T18)

07:30 pm, Thursday 23 Oct 2025

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, O Cho Dua, Hanoi

From The Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

An unusual coming-of-age film, “Nineteen” had its world premiere in the Orizzonti section of the Venice International Film Festival and was officially released to Italian audiences only in late February 2025. It also marks the feature debut of director Giovanni Tortorici, and was shot entirely on 35mm!

The film follows Leonardo, a 19-year-old who leaves his small hometown for London to study business. What begins with wide-eyed anticipation quickly unravels into alienation, as the city’s relentless rhythm and his chosen path prove stifling. Restless and disillusioned, he moves first to Siena to pursue literature, and then to Turin, in a series of false starts and fleeting encounters. Tortorici traces Leonardo’s odyssey of escape, self-doubt, and fragile connections with a raw honesty that captures the uncertainty of a generation navigating identity, family, and desire amid a maze of choices that are seductive yet perilous.

“Nineteen” has already built a strong festival presence, with screenings at Toronto, Viennale, and BFI London. The film won the Young Talent Award for Best Feature at Hamburg Film Festival 2024, earned two nominations in Venice – Best Film in the Orizzonti competition and the Queer Lion Award, and was nominated for Best First International Feature at the Jerusalem Film Festival 2025.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

Ticket price: 30,000 VNĐ/ticket.

Tickets available from October 14th, 2025 at the National Cinema Center box office and the Cinema’s app/website.

Note:

– This film is intended for viewers aged 18 and up (T18).

– By participating in the event, attendees are deemed to have granted the Organizing Committee permission to use their images and statements for non-commercial purposes such as documentation, media coverage, and promotional materials related to the program.

About The Italian Film Festival 2025

The Italian Film Festival 2025, organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival in Rome, will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Láng Hạ, Hanoi) from October 20th to 25th, 2025.

The festival presents Vietnamese audiences with six outstanding new works of contemporary Italian cinema, from celebrated directors to promising talents on the rise.

