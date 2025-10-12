Movie Screening: “La Vita Accanto | The Life Apart” (T16)

07:30 pm, Wednesday 22 Oct 2025

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, O Cho Dua, Hanoi

From The Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

“The Life Apart” is a poignant and ambitious work from veteran director Marco Tullio Giordana, adapted from Mariapia Veladiano’s 2010 novel.

Born into a upper-class family, Rebecca Macola carries a crimson birthmark on her face – a mark that turns her into an outcast, rejected not only by society but also by her own mother. Yet where her appearance isolates her, music redeems her. Endowed with a rare musical gift, Rebecca discovers refuge in sound. Under the guidance of her aunt, a renowned pianist, she embraces music as a means to transcend pain, defy social barriers, and soften the sting of estrangement.

Bellocchio’s writing is usually obsessed with family relations and the hypocrisies of religion. In his feature, Giordana keeps a trace of the surreal but moves closer to the pulse of the human heart, to describe our vulnetibility and struggle to speak ourselves into the world.

With powerful performances from a talented cast and a screenplay written by Academy Award-winning composer Dario Marianelli, “The Life Apart” has been embraced by audiences and honored with major awards: the Career Achievement Award for Giordana at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival; Best Actress at the 2024 Mostra de València – Cinema del Mediterrani; and Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalists Awards.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

Ticket price: 30,000 VNĐ/ticket.

Tickets available from October 14th, 2025 at the National Cinema Center box office and the Cinema’s app/website.

Note:

– This film is intended for viewers aged 16 and up (T16).

– By participating in the event, attendees are deemed to have granted the Organizing Committee permission to use their images and statements for non-commercial purposes such as documentation, media coverage, and promotional materials related to the program.

About The Italian Film Festival 2025

The Italian Film Festival 2025, organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival in Rome, will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Láng Hạ, Hanoi) from October 20th to 25th, 2025.

The festival presents Vietnamese audiences with six outstanding new works of contemporary Italian cinema, from celebrated directors to promising talents on the rise.

Follow updates on event’s page.