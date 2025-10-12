Movie Screening: “Nonostante | Feeling Better” (T13)

07:30 pm, Tuesday 21 Oct 2025

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, O Cho Dua, Hanoi

From The Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

“Feeling Better”, directed by acclaimed Italian director/actor Valerio Mastandrea, opened the Orizzonti (Horizons) section at the Venice Film Festival with a gently melancholic yet deeply philosophical dramedy.

The film imagines a surreal world where souls linger between life and death, wandering the halls of a hospital where patients lie in endless comas. Some cannot awaken, others choose not to. Their weightless existence is disrupted by the arrival of a fiery new soul, driven by an unrelenting will to live. Through her, the other patients, who have long clung to this shadow-life as an escape from reality, rediscover their desire to live, to love, and to feel the fragile beauty of existence.

With mixes moments of comedy and gentle sadness, Mastandrea succeeds in keeping the film engaging while posing important existential questions about our lives. The uniformly strong performances and the cast’s natural chemistry prevent the scenes from feeling formulaic, even in a love story whose trajectory is hardly unpredictable.

The film won the Nastro d’Argento Award for Best Story and received multiple major nominations, including: the Orizzonti Award for Best Film, Orizzonti Award for Best Actor, Orizzonti Award for Best Actressreceived nominations in four Orizzonti categories: Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director, the Special Orizzonti Jury Prize, the Nastro d’Argento Award for Best Screenplay, and the Orizzonti Award for Best Director.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

Ticket price: 30,000 VNĐ/ticket.

Tickets available from October 14th, 2025 at the National Cinema Center box office and the Cinema’s app/website.

Note:

– This film is intended for viewers aged 13 and up (T13).

– By participating in the event, attendees are deemed to have granted the Organizing Committee permission to use their images and statements for non-commercial purposes such as documentation, media coverage, and promotional materials related to the program.

About The Italian Film Festival 2025

The Italian Film Festival 2025, organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival in Rome, will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Láng Hạ, Hanoi) from October 20th to 25th, 2025.

The festival presents Vietnamese audiences with six outstanding new works of contemporary Italian cinema, from celebrated directors to promising talents on the rise.

Follow updates on event’s page.