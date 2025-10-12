Film Screening: “Vermiglio” (T13) – Opening Film of Italian Film Festival 2025

07:30 pm, Monday 20 Oct 2025

National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, O Cho Dua, Hanoi

From The Italian Film Festival in Vietnam:

A post-war film that feels nothing like a post-war film – that’s “Vermiglio” the latest and one of the most acclaimed works by director Maura Delpero.

Set in a remote Alpine village, “Vermiglio” follows the Cesare Graziadei family, a devout, large household living in isolation. The film begins slowly, with breathtaking, painterly frames: snow-covered Alps, quiet houses, scenes of peaceful daily life… Yet, like a row of falling dominoes, events unfold one after another, drawing viewers into a deep, contradictory emotional journey, beginning when the eldest daughter meets and falls in love with a Sicilian soldier hiding out after deserting the army. After the war, Pietro went back to Sicily to see his family but never returned, despite promising Lucia he would. She lost all trace of him until his name resurfaces in the newspapers, carrying with it a new tide of tragedy.

Picturing the Italy in 1944, during the final months of World War II, “Vermiglio” raises many questions about love, family, war, women’s lives, and discrimination, without ever offering definitive answers, only subtle hints woven throughout its story.

“Vermiglio” won the Silver Lion at the 81st Venice Film Festival and was selected to represent Itay the Best International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Mr Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

Ticket price: 30,000 VNĐ/ticket.

Tickets available from October 14th, 2025 at the National Cinema Center box office and the Cinema’s app/website.

Note:

– This film is intended for viewers aged 13 and up (T13).

– By participating in the event, attendees are deemed to have granted the Organizing Committee permission to use their images and statements for non-commercial purposes such as documentation, media coverage, and promotional materials related to the program.

About The Italian Film Festival 2025

The Italian Film Festival 2025, organized by the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival in Rome, will take place at the National Cinema Center (87 Láng Hạ, Hanoi) from October 20th to 25th, 2025.

The festival presents Vietnamese audiences with six outstanding new works of contemporary Italian cinema, from celebrated directors to promising talents on the rise.

Follow updates on event’s page.