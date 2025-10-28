Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “journal of a dazed one”

Opening: 06 pm, Wed 05 Nov 2025

Exhibition: 01 – 30 Nov 2025

Hoan Kiem Lake Cultural Information Center

Floor 2, no. 2 Lê Thái Tổ, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

journal of a dazed one

You, Me, the Silence

a story of encounters

a story of finding ourselves

of freeing ourselves from so many stories

and thus perhaps finally meeting

in the offered moment, with sunlight on my skin

in the next moment, which I have already forgotten

with the nature all around, and the becoming of clouds

with my life diminishing, though its loss does not erase the tale

echoes of lost promises, whispers in the shadow of secrets

to You whom I love, whose name I forget, so much is left in me still to love

This narrative is not part of a series nor a theme

nor even a thought

with the exception of the pansy flower

prolonging the blossoming of the senses

Life does not manifest as a series

all is in relentless renewal

No more steps to enforce and undertake, but steps to walk forth

in the rain, wind, and sun

framed by the sky’s infinity, wherewith one finally senses the infinity within

Envisioning without dehumanizing

each one of us, together

A conquest with a fragile acuity

the outcome is a plummeting drop

but I do not fall.

The vertigo of the abyss gives rise to revelations

Jean-François Spricigo

The exhibition “journal of a dazed one” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

