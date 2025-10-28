Photo Hanoi ’25 | Exhibition “journal of a dazed one”
Opening: 06 pm, Wed 05 Nov 2025
Exhibition: 01 – 30 Nov 2025
Hoan Kiem Lake Cultural Information Center
Floor 2, no. 2 Lê Thái Tổ, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội
From Biennale Photo Hanoi:
journal of a dazed one
You, Me, the Silence
a story of encounters
a story of finding ourselves
of freeing ourselves from so many stories
and thus perhaps finally meeting
in the offered moment, with sunlight on my skin
in the next moment, which I have already forgotten
with the nature all around, and the becoming of clouds
with my life diminishing, though its loss does not erase the tale
echoes of lost promises, whispers in the shadow of secrets
to You whom I love, whose name I forget, so much is left in me still to love
This narrative is not part of a series nor a theme
nor even a thought
with the exception of the pansy flower
prolonging the blossoming of the senses
Life does not manifest as a series
all is in relentless renewal
No more steps to enforce and undertake, but steps to walk forth
in the rain, wind, and sun
framed by the sky’s infinity, wherewith one finally senses the infinity within
Envisioning without dehumanizing
each one of us, together
A conquest with a fragile acuity
the outcome is a plummeting drop
but I do not fall.
The vertigo of the abyss gives rise to revelations
Jean-François Spricigo
The exhibition “journal of a dazed one” is a part of Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale
Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.
