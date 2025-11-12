08 pm, Fri 14 Nov 2025

Hồ Gươm Opera House

No. 40–40A Hàng Bài, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

This November, the Sun Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of Dmitri Shostakovich’s passing — honoring one of the most powerful musical voices of the 20th century. His music mirrors the human condition under oppression — where irony meets tenderness, and courage emerges from despair.

From Glinka’s romantic elegance to Shostakovich’s haunting introspection and biting wit, the evening unfolds as both an emotional and historical journey.

The concert also celebrates Vietnam’s rising artistry, spotlighting pianist Lưu Đức Anh, whose brilliance and sensitivity breathe new life into Shostakovich’s fiery concerto. Within the orchestra, Daiki Yamanoi showcases his virtuosity in a dazzling performance that embodies the SSO’s vibrant spirit.

November Concert: “Shostakovich – Reflections”

Programme

Mikhail Glinka — Waltz Fantasy

Dmitri Shostakovich — Chamber Symphony in C minor, Op. 110a

Dmitri Shostakovich — Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings

Ticket: Overture – 300.000đ | Ensemble – 500.000đ | Premier – 1.000.000đ

Hotline: 0965 765 946 – 0913 489 858

Three masterpieces. Three worlds. And one journey against the current.

The concert Shostakovich: Reflections opens with Mikhail Glinka’s Waltz-Fantasy — a dance of dreams. A space where everything remains pure, romantic, and as light as a breath. Glinka — the pioneer of Russian music — lays a gentle foundation for the evening, like a thin veil before the world of Shostakovich unfurls.

Then, suddenly, the mist lifts. The sound of Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony in C minor, Op. 110a draws us into a deeper, more haunting realm. A self-portrait written as if he were conversing with himself. The D–S–C–H motif repeats endlessly, like an unanswered question: “Who am I, after all the shattered pieces?” This is the moment when humanity stands before its own essence, confronting itself in the darkness.

But the journey doesn’t end there. The SSO chooses to travel backward through time — from Shostakovich’s final years to meet the young composer: a soul brimming with vitality, wit, audacity, and uncanny intelligence. In the Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet and Strings, piano and trumpet are not merely instruments, but two voices in dialogue — reason versus emotion, fear versus freedom. The trumpet teases, laughing at tragedy; the piano struggles yet sings of faith in humanity. And as the concerto closes, we realize: perhaps to see the light in Shostakovich, we must first dare to walk through the darkness with him.

Meet the Artists: Luu Duc Anh & Daiki Yamanoi — When Music Speaks

In Concerto No.1 for Piano, Trumpet and Strings, Shostakovich did not merely write for two instruments — he wrote for two voices. The piano — introspective, profound, and layered with thought. The trumpet — sharp, direct, and at times ironic, like a reflection of the world outside. When these two voices meet, we hear a dialogue between reason and emotion, between humanity and the self.

Luu Duc Anh – The Piano and His Journey of Creation

Luu Duc Anh — When the Self-Interrogation Concludes in Sound. There are artists whose performances do more than play the notes — they live them.

For Luu Duc Anh, this concerto is particularly fascinating: the piano plays alongside strings and a solo trumpet — almost like a double concerto. He believes that, together with the outstanding musicians of the Sun Symphony Orchestra and conductor Olivier Ochanine, the audience will be both amazed by Shostakovich’s genius mind and drawn into the madness that lies within his music.

On November 14, he joins trumpeter Daiki Yamanoi and the Sun Symphony Orchestra to lead the audience through Shostakovich – Concerto No.1 for Piano, Trumpet and String — a work where intensity, irony, and introspection coexist. A journey both explosive and contemplative — much like the musical path that Luu Duc Anh continues to pursue.

Daiki Yamanoi — The Trumpet and the Spirit of Freedom

The trumpet can sound as sharp as steel, yet as warm as a human voice. For Daiki Yamanoi, it is the language through which he tells stories — of passion, freedom, and humanity.

In the concert on November 14, Daiki will join pianist Luu Duc Anh and the Sun Symphony Orchestra in Shostakovich – Concerto No.1 for Piano, Trumpet and Strings — where the trumpet is not merely a brilliant accent, but becomes the very voice of Shostakovich himself: at times ironic, at times crying out, yet always profoundly human.