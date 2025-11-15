Exhibition “Nothing as Our Ground”

28 Nov 2025 – 03 Aug 2026

Schlossplatz, 10178 Berlin

Germany

From the organizer:

The exhibition brings together eleven artistic positions that deal with family and connectedness. The title An das wir uns festhalten / Nothing As Our Ground refers to the reality of queer and migrant experiences. Relationships often arise where there are neither social structures nor political safeguards for a stable foundation.

Photographs, videos, and installations show how diverse and contradictory life can be across generations, borders, and beyond traditional family images. They demonstrate that family is not fixed, but is constantly being renegotiated.

Curated by Minh Duc Pham and Hai Nam Nguyen

With works by George Demir, Sunil Gupta, Rana Nazzal Hamadeh, Nhu Xuan Hua, Iden Sungyoung Kim, Jaewon Kim, Cheryl Mukherji, Su-Ran Sichling, Leonard Suryajaya, Sarnt Utamachote, and Vuth Lyno